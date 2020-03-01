Troy Deeney says Tyson Fury inspired Watford's victory in Liverpool | Soccer news





Troy Deeney scored one of Watford's three goals against Liverpool

Troy Deeney has revealed that Tyson Fury inspired Watford's own heavyweight victory after they finished the unbeaten Liverpool Premier League season on Saturday night.

Ismaila Sarr's double and Deeney's goal saw Watford win 3-0 and inflicted the first defeat in the champion pending Liverpool since January 2019.

Deeney said that Watford players had taken out a sheet from Fury's book when they decided to attack Liverpool, after the British boxer defeated Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight world title in Las Vegas last weekend.

"We listened to Tyson Fury," Deeney said.

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title

"We thought we're going to go ahead and have it with them. We were fine and they were a bit out of place."

"Let's not act as if they were at their best. We take a chance and I don't know what else to say. I don't want to be disrespectful to them."

The 31-year-old scored his sixth goal of the season after Trent Alexander-Arnold had given Sarr the possession, but admitted that finishing Liverpool's race will not count at all if they fail to survive in the Premier League.

Highlights of Watford's victory over Liverpool in the Premier League

"It's three points," he said.

"We don't have an extra point for beating Liverpool or (look at it as if) we are now out of the last three, that's all, we're done."

"There are 10 games and we have to graft. It is what it is. I will not watch this game in two months if we are relegated and I will say," Oh, remember that match against Liverpool. "

Nigel Pearson says his players were outstanding in their 3-0 victory over Liverpool, but says their team has to produce like this every week to escape the scrap metal.

Deulofeu will probably lose the rest of the season

Gerard Deulofeu is likely to miss the rest of the season after the scans confirmed that Watford's end suffered an ACL injury in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Liverpool.

Deulofeu required extensive treatment in the field after landing awkwardly in the middle of the first half while trying to get rid of Virgil van Dijk, who captained Liverpool on Vicarage Road.

Speaking to Sky sports news Sunday at lunchtime, Watford chief Nigel Pearson said he does not expect the Spaniard to play a role in the battle of the Hornets for the survival of the Premier League.

"Unfortunately for us, the analysis results really show that he will probably be out for the rest of the season," Pearson said.