Toya Johnson shows her best assets in the pool – See her amazing photo

Toya Johnson shared a photo on her social media account showing her swag in the pool. As expected, fans are drooling and praise the future wife of Robert Rushing in the comments.

His followers overflowed over Toya's body in the comments, and many women also asked all kinds of details about the swimsuit he also wears.

You can see the photo of Toya who managed to impress many of his fans below:

Apart from this, Toya also excited his fans with a recent announcement he shared on his social media account.

‘The,quot; Weight No More "team in Miami, Florida, is super excited to start our 5km walk / run tour in your city! March 28 at Oak Grove Park! Grab your family and friends and join us. Let's fight obesity together! 😉 # wnmmiami 💪🏾💪🏾. Sign up today! www.weightnomore.info ", Toya captioned his post.

As you can imagine, his fans in Miami were very excited about the next event, and can't wait to participate.

Weight No More is an important initiative that strives to raise awareness about the issue of obesity and overweight.

The initiative was presented in 2019 by Toya and her fiancé Robert Rushing, and her fans appreciate her very much.

Toya and Robert also got engaged in 2019 and the couple is expected to marry this year, although nothing has been confirmed about a possible date.

Toya also shared a couple of new photos that he captioned with the following words:

‘Learn to collect moments, not things. @fashionnova fashionnovapartner ad, "wrote Toya.

Someone said: "In a moment all things are forgotten, while a new chapter begins in life,quot; and another follower published this: "You look so beautiful with a brightness that is undeniable !!"

Toya is definitely living her best life these days on her vacation.



