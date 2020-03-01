Tom Brady will not return to the Patriots, so why play this game?

March. Enter like a lion, come out like a lamb.

Somewhere in the middle, the GOAT will fly or resist.

Depending on how the wind is blowing today you should determine the current rumor about where Tom Brady is likely to end for the 2020 NFL season. Brady is officially a free agent for the first time in just over two weeks, the finish line of almost two months of speculation and conjecture that has dominated the landscape of sports talks, both locally and nationally.

The Red Sox could have been kind enough to stop thinking about Everything Brady for a week or so by switching their franchise player for a ridiculous return. Otherwise, it has been All Brady, All the Time, trapped by whatever the Celtics and Bruins might be doing.

It is almost mercifully finished.

All this would have been much easier if Brady had given a peace by going out the door after the Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans in the pedestrian wild card round of the NFL playoffs. If we knew in early January that the quarterback did not return to the only place he called his professional home, then perhaps we could have spent at least part of the time without mourning in a process of productive thinking about the Patriots' future as a healthy NFL franchise.

Instead, we have been treated with the equivalent of all those who play meteorologists to try to predict a storm that could take any number of roads. We have little more than a storm of "informed opinions,quot; and curiosities about which uniform would best frame Tom's TB12 physicist.

For each evaluation that calculates that there is no way that the six-time Super Bowl champion dares to move away from the familiar territory on Route One, there is another that raises how badly Team A or B would be willing to open the vault for their services.

Would anyone be surprised if Brady's good friend, Jim Gray, conspired him to make his announcement just as Gray helped LeBron James a decade ago? I just think we should probably prepare for something so distressingly righteous.

Do the Chargers and Raiders need to sell tickets to create viability in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, respectively? Bring Tom Brady. Do the Buccaneers need someone more reliable than Jameis Winston to take the ball to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin? How about the 43-year-old Brady, who begs for weapons last season was not resolved? Were the Tennessee Titans at the door of the Super Bowl with the average arm of Ryan Tannehill as quarterback? Imagine what they could do with Brady at the helm.

Chicago Miami Dallas The New York Giants (Brady is going to go and become a guardian of Daniel Jones, a role he despised playing with the Patriots? That's nice). Each of them could offer Brady two years at $ 30 million for. One of them will be desperate enough to spend three years.

Three years, $ 90 million for a Hall of Fame entity with its best years behind it? No thanks.

As if Brady Watch 2020 wasn't stupid enough, we haven't even reached the real meat of the drama. If there is a war of offers to come, we can expect the Patriots to stay out because, well, that's what the Patriots do. If you are Tom Brady, are you really going to take a discount in your hometown when the cash flow entering other places increases to $ 100 million?

However, Brady must also be careful. He doesn't want to have to spend a handful of remaining seasons in the NFL playing for a medium-sized franchise like the Raiders. But it's still not as if that decision really had any lasting effect on his football heritage. Brady playing for another team won't damage his legacy as much as hanging alongside Jimmy Fallon on Saturday's game in Syracuse-North Carolina.

There was a moment during the ESPN broadcast of that basketball game when (ex?) Teammate Julian Edelman spoke to the camera just before going to the commercial. "He will return," Edelman said. Brady reacted with a grinding grin of teeth normally reserved for awkward moments, such as when his son asks the supermarket woman about the mole on his neck.

Brady responds by shaking his head and seems to say "no,quot; through those clenched teeth. Or was it: "Are you crazy?" Or: "Quiet?" What does this all mean?

"He will return, he will return." –Julian Edelman playing with Tom Brady 😂 pic.twitter.com/OYdPS3xzzr – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2020

You will be happy for the radio spoken this week Prepare for an endless discussion about why Tom's turn was good or bad news for the Patriots. Zapruder will not have had as many deep dive analyzes as Syracuse Smile.

It still seems silly to assume that Brady will return to Foxborough with the cash flow that will surely happen to him, but there is also the small possibility that he and Bill Belichick shudder in one more race for No. 7. We still have little more than two weeks before the real fun begins.

But Belichick should be commended for seeing this crossroads as the perfect time to move on. Brady is going to be forty three years by the time the 2020 season comes. Do you really want the Patriots to be the stupid enough team to match the offers they will receive from another person? Have you spent the last two decades proud of how smart your team is against the foolishness of the entire league and now want to join the fray?

If the Titans won last year with Tannehill, who can say that the Patriots will not remain in competitive equilibrium with Jarrett Stidham, Andy Dalton or Teddy Bridgewater behind the center? Compared to 2011 Brady? Yes, there is a difference. Based on the type we saw last season? There are better ways to spend $ 90 million.

However, it is difficult. Patriots fans shouldn't want Brady to come back so his franchise can move on to the next era, while it's also hard to get rid of the best quarterback who has played the game.

There is also this: Brady was the masking tape for many of the Patriots' impediments as a franchise. Any arrogance filtered through the stands, offices and changing rooms in Gillette was always moderated with the presence of Tom Brady. Start that up and what do Krafts and Belichick have left? Let's say that if you've been on the subscription waiting list for years, this could finally be your chance. How many will say goodbye to their benefits after saying goodbye to Brady? My guess is enough.

But it will happen sometime. It may well be now, although you can be sure that he did not have to suffer during the painful years of the quarterback who clung to his past glory while resembling Jim Rice's soccer version.

Let someone else write that check.

The decision is coming, and it will be a profoundly different time for both Brady and the Patriots.

I'm sorry, Julian. He will not come back.

It is better to prepare for a whole month of the lion's roar. The lamb is dead.

The goat is gone.