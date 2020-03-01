Tom Brady and Julian Edelman sat in the front row together in a Syracuse-UNC game

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman spent Saturday at the Syracuse-North Carolina basketball game at Carrier Dome alongside Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

%MINIFYHTMLe4fe472e931c29c719e585b94e7ce0c011% %MINIFYHTMLe4fe472e931c29c719e585b94e7ce0c012%

The trio full of stars formed quite a stir in the game, which visiting UNC won 92-79.

When the ESPN cameras showed them in their front row seats, Edelman said "he will return, he will return,quot;, before smiling at Brady.

Brady didn't seem to have too much fun with Edelman's comment. He looked straight ahead with a small smile, shook his head and said something difficult to decipher in the transmission.

"He will return, he will return." –Julian Edelman playing with Tom Brady 😂 pic.twitter.com/OYdPS3xzzr – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2020

Before the start of the game, Brady chatted with legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boehiem, while Edelman wore an orange Syracuse shirt.

Tom Brady and Jim Boeheim exchange a few words pic.twitter.com/yK6ZMM8bQl – Matthew Gutierrez (@ MatthewGut21) February 29, 2020

Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Jimmy Fallon are in the Carrier Dome for today's Syracuse-UNC showdown 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Tsp7aAa0fo – Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 29, 2020

A video of the game also appeared in which it appeared that Brady and Edelman were FaceTiming Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Brady has recently related to the Titans as a possible landing place for him during free agency.

Brady to the Titans confirmed? pic.twitter.com/siEQxjoSXM – Nick Pappy (@ NPappy8) February 29, 2020

Fallon was met with an enthusiastic reception when he was shown at the Jumbotron, but Brady and Edelman understandably endured some boos from the New York fan base.

After telling the world that Brady would return during the game, Edelman continued to campaign for Brady's return later Saturday night on social media.

The 33-year-old receiver published a t-shirt that said "Stay! Tom 2020,quot; on Instagram. Edelman captured the publication "New England is a tomocracy,quot; and said the shirt is available for purchase on its website.