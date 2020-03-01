Tiger Shroff and Shraddha promote Baaghi 3 with style

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are preparing for their movie Baaghi 3. The movie is the third edition of the successful Baaghi series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is going to be an actor full of power. Shraddha and Tiger will be seen doing some amazing stunts in the movie. Baaghi 3 is ready to reach the theater

. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a key role. The cast of the film leaves no stone without moving in the promotions of the film.

on March 6, 2020

Early today, our photographers photographed Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish when they went out to receive promotions in the city. Tiger looked lovely with a completely black number with a pair of matching sunglasses. Riteish looked elegant in a black shirt over a pair of green cargo pants while wearing her new hair. And the female protagonist of the movie, Shraddha looked beautiful in a sky blue blouse with floral knots over a pair of blue jeans.

Check out the photos of the cast of Baaghi 3 here.