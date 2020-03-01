Tia Mowry-Hardrict shows her weight loss in a new photo and is sincere with excess skin and stretch marks on her belly

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has once again delighted her companions with a positive post.

The actress recently took social media, where she shared an encouraging message about hugging her new body after welcoming a girl.

The actress posted a photo showing her natural hair while exercising and said she found it difficult to tone her belly, but happily embraces her figure.

She confessed: “I have it! Working on my #core Let's talk about the # middle section after # pregnancy! It can be the most challenging! But I'm having fun with that! I am not too hard on myself. I'm hugging excess skin and stretch marks. Two amazing beautiful children were born, and I'm glad 🙂 🙏🏽 "

A fan said: "You are doing a great job! You are an impressive person inside and out."

This person said: "Man, I don't know. I've had three, and they were all caesarean sections. I'm also getting my core right."

A follower said: "You look incredibly amazing, my twins are now 8 years old and I need to motivate myself #bellybegone again. Oh my God, you look awesome. How is it that your hair grows so fast?

This supporter explained: “Hello, Tia! I saw this pose in the article where you were about life after a baby. Great message by the way: as a yoga teacher, I want to suggest that in the tree posture try to avoid placing your foot directly on the knee. Try up or down to avoid possible knee damage. Namaste

Recently, the mother of two children showed her incredible weight loss and explained: "# 17 months after pregnancy. I did it my way and in my time. Many women feel the need for #snapback immediately after delivery. That was never the goal for me. They called me # fat during my # pregnancy and they called me # fat after my # pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of loving each other? I will never understand that. My trip and I became vulnerable to show #Women that it's okay to go at your own pace; it's okay to love yourself no matter where you are on your trip. Don't bend to social pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I am closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what? I LOVE you all and I want you to love all of you too. "

Tia has inspired many.



