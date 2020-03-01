Home Local News This is what you can expect from the Monday weather forecast.

After a cold weekend, comes a warm up for the first part of the work week.

Monday will start on the cool side, with temperatures at 20 and 30 to start the morning. As the day progresses, it will become increasingly soft under a partly sunny sky. Expect highs on Monday afternoon to reach the top 40 to the bottom 50.

Monday night will also be mild, with the possibility of rain during the night.

See what is happening with the Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.

