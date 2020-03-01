Think big, not fast.) – Up News Info

Before helping John Elway fix the Broncos offense in three simple steps (NFL draft), let's clarify a couple of things.

The first thing young quarterback Drew Lock needs to succeed is protection, not more toys.

And anyone who has a lot of value in players who run in underwear at the NFL combine will probably also choose the family pet when watching the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The latest rumor among the draftniks who sees everything, group and important thinking is that the Broncos would be wise to point to Alabama to receive Henry Ruggs III, because he runs very fast on his dodges.

To which I answer: Are you crazy? If the Broncos are going to recruit a receiver, at least get the best on the Crimson Tide list, even if that means switching to Jerry Jeudy.

And if Elway is going to spend a large amount of capital to move to the top 10 of the first round, then do something really significant for the health and well-being of young Mr. Lock. It may not be sexy to take the best offensive lineman on the board, but the 6 foot 4-inch and 312-pound offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is the best soccer player among Bama's prospects in this year's draft.

My theory has always been the number 1 priority in the opening round, it should be to recruit the player most likely to become a professional Bowling player, regardless of his position. So while I applaud Elway for taking linebacker Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in 2018, the prospect he really wanted me to take was Quenton Nelson, an offensive guard who will be locked in Canton if he stays healthy for 10 years.

Don't tell me about the need. Take the best player available in the first round each time. That's why some team is likely to make a big mistake in the Justin Herbert of Oregon, who was the QB prototype in his father's NFL. Reaching Herbert will leave a much smarter general manager to catch Clemson's linebacker / security, Isaiah Simmons, who is going to cut and cut offenses like a Swiss army knife.

Thanks to Lock, who won four of the five games after he was given the chance to start with Denver in 2019, the Broncos placed 15th in the first round. And that is probably a really good place for Elway, because it allows a lot of stupidity to develop in front of him.

Among all the silly things whispered in the combine, perhaps the tried and true stupidity could help Denver more: a race with quarterbacks! There could be up to four in the top 14, from Heisman winner Joe Burrow (understandable) to Jordan Love of the state of Utah (you have to be kidding).

For anyone who really bothers to watch football play, Love threw for 114 yards in a 31-7 loss to the Air Force. You can also go see his tape against Boise State or LSU; I'm very scared But it generated excitement in the combine, where the general managers of the NFL are going to spread lies and misinformation. If Las Vegas takes Love in n. 12th in the first round, it would be the most important of the Raiders.

We trust that Elway is smarter.

So here are my ideas on how the Broncos can fix an offense that scored an insignificant 17.6 points per game last season. (Yes, Mr. Elway loves it when I tell him how to do his job).

First round: End of the madness of Garett "Holding on,quot; Bolles. Get Wills, the best blocker on the board, even if it requires an exchange from number 15. In an incredibly deep class of receivers, finding toys for Lock can wait.

Second round: With a bit of luck in the draft, this is where the Broncos can turn Phillip Lindsay into a multidimensional threat used throughout the formation if Denver can land either J.K. Dobbins or Jonathan Taylor, of Wisconsin, will take part of Lindsay's heartbreaking load while running.

Third round: After becoming the fastest catcher in the 40-yard race to tip the scales over 230 pounds since Calvin Johnson in 2006, Chase Claypool of Notre Dame became one of those dreaded combined sensations. But this guy can play. Align it on the receiver or the closed wing. It is going to be a mismatch that could give nightmares to all defensive coordinators in the AFC West before playing against the Broncos. Will Claypool last until Denver is on the clock in the third round? I dont know. The secret is out.

So there are five offensive goals for the Broncos: Wills, Jeudy, Dobbins, Taylor and Claypool. If Elway can get away from the draft with two of them, Denver will be a legitimate contender in the playoffs.