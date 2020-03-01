The video seems to show a Su-24 attack plane shot down over Idlib – Defense Blog

A new video has appeared that appears to show that the Turkish army shot down the Su-24 attack aircraft of the Syrian government over northwest Idlib on March 1.

The scary video shows flames that surround the Syrian Su-24 plane after being hit by a missile.

The plane was carrying two pilots, who were reportedly ejected by parachute.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said it had hit the two SU-24 planes, as well as the Syrian air defense systems after one of its armed unmanned aerial vehicles, Anka-S, of medium altitude, was shot down.

Earlier on Sunday, Syria said the northwest airspace was closed and that any aircraft or drone entering "will be treated as hostile and shot down."

The Syrian news agency SANA confirmed that the planes were hit in the northwest province of Idlib and added that no one was injured in the attack. The pilots used parachutes and landed safely, he added.

Turkey's Anadolu state agency also reported that the Syrian army's Al-Nayrab airport, outside Aleppo city center, was hit by air strikes "that left it out of service," the state news agency Anadolu of Turkey cited "local sources." like saying

Syrian forces used the air base for "attacks on Turkish and civilian armed forces in Idlib," according to the news report.

"The regime's range of action has been further restricted because the Al-Nayrab military airport was unusable," the sources said.