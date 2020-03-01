The United States Navy baptized its new coastal combat ship – Defense Blog

On February 29, the U.S. Navy UU. He named his new coastal combat vessel with the Freedom variant (LCS), the USS Cooperstown (LCS 23), during a CDT ceremony in Marinette, Wisconsin.

According to News4Jax.com, before the christening, the team led by Lockheed Martin launched the ship into the water on January 19. The ship is scheduled to begin testing at sea later this year.

"The versatility, speed and lethality of the LCS make it a critical tool to help sailors accomplish their missions," said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president of small fighters and ship systems. "Today's baptism takes the USS Cooperstown one step closer to joining a fleet of ships capable of supporting Navy missions in many ways."

LCS is a modular and reconfigurable ship, designed to meet validated fleet requirements for surface warfare (SUW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and mine countermeasure missions (MCM) in the coastal region. Using an open architecture design, modular weapons, sensor systems and a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles to obtain, maintain and exploit coastal maritime supremacy, LCS provides the joint US forces. UU. Access to critical areas in multiple theaters.

The LCS class consists of two variants, the Freedom variant and the Independence variant, designed and built by two industry teams. The Freedom variant team is led by Lockheed Martin in Marinette, Wisconsin, (for odd helmets). The Independence variant team is led by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama (for LCS 6 and subsequent even helmets).

LCS 23 is the 12th LCS of Freedom-variant, the 23rd in the class. She is the first ship named in honor of Cooperstown, New York. Cooperstown received its name on July 25, 2015, during a ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which is located in Cooperstown. Its name honors veterans who are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame located in the city of the same name. These 64 men served in conflicts ranging from the Civil War to the Korean War.