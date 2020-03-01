The U.S. Navy UU. Do convoy exercise in the Atlantic for the first time since the Cold War – Defense Blog

The U.S. Navy UU. It is carrying out convoy operations across the Atlantic for the first time since the end of the Cold War. A convoy complied with the USS Vella Gulf-class guided-missile cruiser (CG 72), MV Resolve and USNS Benavidez (T-AKR 306).

Sealift remains the main method for transporting military equipment, supplies and equipment throughout the world. With the return to peer competition and access to maritime routes is no longer guaranteed, it is important that the Navy and the MSC train together to ensure the successful delivery and maintenance of the combat power necessary for the joint force to fight and Win anywhere in the world.

It is the first time since 1986 that the Navy has made this type of convoy to maintain maritime stability and security in order to guarantee access, deter aggression and defend the interests of the United States, allies and partners.

"In a real-world conflict, a large part of the military team has yet to go by seal, which makes convoy operations a set of critical skills to maintain and practice," said the captain. Hans E. Lynch, Commodore of the Atlantic Maritime Transport Military Command. “In the last five years, there has been a greater emphasis on including the sending of the Merchant Navy in large-scale exercises to improve tactical competition. Exercises that incorporate convoy operations are an extension of that continuous tactical training. ”

This exercise will simulate an opposite transit, testing fleet skills to cross the Atlantic safely while testing new ways to drive a convoy in today's environment. Convoy operations were critical during World War I and World War II as the main method of moving troops and military equipment, supplies and equipment to Europe. After World War II, convoys became less frequent in the Atlantic theater, although they were still practiced in other areas of operation.

"The Atlantic is a battle space that cannot be ignored," said Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis, commander of the second US fleet. "We need to be prepared to operate at the top end together with our allies, partners and adversaries alike as soon as we are on our way."

During its operations in the Atlantic, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), along with P-8 of the VP-4 and an American submarine, cleared the sea battle space before the escorted MSC transit by the Vella Gulf. convoy.

"The coordination between NAVEUR, the second fleet and the sixth fleet are indicative of a seamless Atlantic Ocean," said Admiral James G. Foggo III, commander of NAVEUR. "This exercise allows us to sharpen our ability to move critical resources across the Atlantic, from the United States to Europe."

"As I said before, logistics is the sixth domain of war and a critical part of any successful operation or exercise," said Foggo. "The transatlantic bridge is as important today to move troops and military equipment, supplies and equipment from the United States to Europe as it has been at any time in history."

The 2nd Fleet and the 6th Fleet work together to ensure the safety of the maritime communication roads in the Atlantic. If requested, the Department of Defense's seal transport fleet expects to transfer approximately 90 percent of the required US assets. UU. To the scene of the conflict. The safest and fastest way to bring the necessary materials to the front lines is through a sea convoy.

"We, as Marina, are inherently linked to the broader maritime industry and this exercise provides a great opportunity to train as we fight," said Captain Andrew Fitzpatrick, commander, USS Vella Gulf. "The practice of convoy operations flexes a high-end skill in blue waters for the first time in many years, allowing us all to operate in, over and under the sea in a contested environment."

MSC operates approximately 110 civilian non-combatant ships that replace US Navy ships. In the US, they carry out specialized missions, strategically pre-position the combat load at sea around the world and move the military cargo and supplies used by deployed US forces and coalition partners.

C2F exercises operational authorities on ships, airplanes and landing forces assigned on the east coast and the Atlantic. When prompted, C2F carries out exercises and operations within the US European Command. UU. AOR as an expeditionary fleet, providing NAVEUR with an additional maneuvering arm to dynamically operate the forces in the theater.

NAVEUR, based in Naples, Italy, carries out the entire spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and inter-institutional partners, to promote the national interests of the United States. UU. And security and stability in Europe.