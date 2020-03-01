The state health insurance option proposed by Colorado could save even more if the federals contribute $ 42 million in tax credit savings

The proposed new Colorado health insurance option could end up saving some clients more than expected and attracting more people without insurance than initially planned, assuming the federal government agrees to contribute their savings.

A summary published last week by the Polis administration established how a proposed insurance plan would save money by reducing payments to hospitals. An actuarial report on the proposal estimated that it would reduce overall premiums by approximately 12% compared to the projected rates for 2022. Savings vary by region, from 7% in Colorado Springs to 20% in Fort Collins.

The state plan is also projected to attract some 18,000 uninsured people to the market. If that is correct, it would reduce the number of uninsured Colorado residents by approximately 5%.

That scenario depends on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services agreeing to redirect approximately $ 42 million that they would otherwise have spent subsidizing low and middle income insurance buyers toward the new state plan. Federals have often agreed to do that for programs such as reinsurance (giving insurance companies a backup), but it is unclear how they will see the new Colorado proposal. (The state has not yet submitted a waiver request.)

Estimates published in November showed approximately 11% in premium savings and no more than 9,200 potential customers.

The new plan emerged from a bill last year that mandated state agencies to investigate the offer of a "public option," which most people understand as a government-run plan. Instead, the agencies proposed a private insurance plan subject to some additional regulations aimed at reducing costs.

Below are some questions and answers about the new plan. However, everything is subject to change once a bill is presented and the General Assembly begins to debate, and there is some inherent uncertainty in trying to predict how people will react to policy changes.

How does this affect me?

If you buy your health insurance in the individual market and decide to buy one of the new plans, you could save some money on your monthly premiums. The report estimated that the average insurance buyer could save about $ 280 in premiums annually. However, be sure to shop around, because tax credits to buy insurance are likely to decrease and you may end up paying more to keep your current plan.

Where you live will influence how much you could save, as monthly premiums are expected to be approximately $ 120 lower in Grand Junction, but only $ 37 lower in Colorado Springs. In Denver, the report projects monthly savings of approximately $ 53.

If you earn two to four times the poverty line ($ 51,500 to $ 103,000 for a family of four), you could also save some on out-of-pocket costs, such as your deductible and the copayments you make when you visit your doctor. . About a quarter of people in the individual market fall into that income segment, and could save an additional average of $ 376.

If you are insured by Medicare, Medicaid or another government program, this does not affect you. If you have private insurance through your work, it is a bit darker. The Colorado Hospital Association has said that your local hospitals may need to ask insurance companies for more money to cover what they will not get from state plans, and those costs are very likely to be transferred to you. State officials argue that hospitals will need to change costs and say their rates will cover the cost of patient care, plus some earnings.

Ultimately, hospital and insurance company negotiations generally come down to bargaining power. If a hospital is the only one in your area or offers services that patients cannot get elsewhere, that center may require more from your insurance company regardless of what the state does.

What kind of insurance is this?

It has to offer the same essential benefits as all individual market plans, such as paying for hospital, mental health and maternity care. The plans would offer a different cost structure, for example, higher monthly premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs if you get sick, or vice versa.

Where does this federal money come from and how would it be used?

The federal government pays tax credits to make insurance more affordable for people who earn less than four times the poverty line they buy in the individual market. The amount of tax credits is linked to the cost of the second silver plan (medium level) cheaper for sale in each area. Then, if cheaper plans enter the market, the amount of tax credits decreases and federals save money.

The actuarial report estimates that the federal government would save about $ 42.7 million if the state option passes. That is lower than the estimated initial savings, because more people are expected to enter the market as prices fall.

If the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approve it, Colorado would use most of the money to reduce premiums, and some would reduce out-of-pocket costs for some people who currently do not receive help to reduce cost sharing.

How much would my local hospital lose?

Data on individual hospitals have not yet been published, but throughout the state, the average hospital would receive approximately 168% of what Medicare pays, compared to approximately 280% they receive now.

For example, suppose Medicare pays your hospital $ 100 to do a screening test. At this time, private insurers pay an average of $ 280 for that test. Under the proposal, state option plans would pay $ 168.

Individual hospitals could receive between 155% and 218%, from $ 155 to $ 218 in our example, depending on whether they are part of a large hospital system, operate a small facility in a rural area, have kept their costs low and They serve many patients covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

The actuarial report did include regional estimates. The biggest drop would probably occur in the Fort Collins area, where hospitals now earn 369% of the Medicare rate, but would get an estimated 161% according to state plans. The smallest change would be in the Pueblo area, where average rates would fall from 261% of Medicare to 196%.

