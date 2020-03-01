The star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Teresa Giudice is & # 39; ashamed and angry & # 39; by the end of the season

WENN / Instar

In the end, which aired on Wednesday, February 26, Melissa Gorga spilled the tea that Teresa encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Joseph's hair during her fight at a boutique.

Teresa Giudice not proud of what he did at the end of season 10 of "The true housewives of New Jersey"According to a new report, the episode" was really hard for Teresa to see "as it was revealed that she was telling Danielle Staub throw Margaret JosephThe hair during his fight.

A source continued to tell HollywoodLife.com on Sunday, March 1: "I was really embarrassed and angry and so ready to move from this season to the next." However, it did not make her want to leave the reality television series Bravo.

"In no way does this mean that he does not want to return. He loves the program and the platform he provides and has no plans to retire despite the violent reaction he received from the episode," the source added. "She is happy that her co-stars have supported her since she left her friendship with Danielle."

The 47-year-old television personality is supposedly "sure that she and Marge (Margaret) will finally be fine again and understand why she is upset." However, "Teresa is still done with Danielle. They talked at the meeting and she has no plans to talk to her again in the near future. It's over."

In the final, which aired on Wednesday, February 26, Melissa Gorga she spilled tea that Danielle told her that Teresa encouraged her to pull Margaret's hair during her fight at a boutique. Knowing that, Margaret lashed out at Teresa and said, "Why would you tell her to take my hair off? How sick is that? You love this girl so much that you are going to fuck." just let her hurt me? Why? Why? You are a real shit hole. I am as scared. Is this your fucking friend? Who do you want to associate with? "

After being criticized by Margaret, Teresa seemed to be angry because she knew that Bravo would probably use this for the story. "You guys are fucking morons. I'm going home!" he shouted after turning the cameraman's bird around and throwing away his drink.

Later, Teresa called Danielle and confronted her. "I didn't agree to attack someone. That was your damn decision, and then, what did I tell you later? I'm so mad at myself. I don't want to hurt anyone again. It's screwed. I'm not like that," he told Danielle Then he decided to end his friendship with Danielle, saying, "I wish you all the best, I don't want to be friends anymore. I've had enough. Very good, bye," before hanging up.