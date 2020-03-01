The star of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Tyler Cameron is seen devastated in the first photo after the death of the mother

WENN / Avalon

The former contestant of the reality television series of dating ABC looks distressed when he saw him having dinner at a Florida restaurant after the news of the death of his mother Andrea was heard.

Tyler cameron He could not hide his devastation from the death of his mother. Two days after asking for prayers for Andrea Cameron when she announced a family emergency, the contestant of season 15 of "High school"He was caught on camera looking distraught while dining at a Florida restaurant.

The photo obtained by TMZ captured the 27-year-old dinner with close relatives at the Brass Ring Pub restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, on Sunday, March 1. Keeping a low profile, he chose a corner booth and, at some point, buried his face in the palm of his hand. The store noticed that other customers didn't seem to recognize it.

The ex boyfriend of Gigi Hadid First he dropped the track that there was something wrong with Andrea on Thursday, February 27. At that time, he turned to Twitter to briefly announce that you have canceled your scheduled appearance in "Good morning america"." I have to cancel the execution of the GMA group tomorrow, "he wrote." Family emergency. Please pray for my mother and my family. "

Tyler expressed his heart in his Instagram story on Friday, February 28. "God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," he wrote with a video of him and the late Andrea. "Pray for my mom."

A day later, Us Weekly broke the news that Andrea had passed away. She reportedly died after being taken to a hospital the same day Tyler announced her "family emergency" situation. While Tyler doesn't have to confirm the news, a friend of Andrea sent her condolences on Facebook. "Last night I learned of some very disturbing news …" Karen Rose Vanderheyden wrote next to a photo of Tyler and Andrea.

"My childhood friend, high school friend, adult friend has passed away," he continued. "Such a wonderful mother, friend, confidant … I will miss you more than words can say … Beautiful RIP … thank you for all the memories and meaningful conversations over the years."