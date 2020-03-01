The most shocking celebrity transformations of the week

Did you feel a little weird this week? Don't worry, it wasn't just you, since Mercury was super retrograde.
The celebrities who feel this astrological event that tends to cause (or allow) people to make crazy changes? Katy Perry Y Ariel Winter, with the American idol Judge and the star of Modern Family debut new dramatic hairstyles while Strange things star Joe keery reappeared in the headlines for another important hair change in its exclusive strands that was an explosion of the past.
In non-follicular changes, Prince Harry He made a bold statement regarding his life after the departure of the Royal Fam, while The Bachelor He managed to introduce something that they had never done before in their 25-year career.
But the greatest transformation of all may belong to Taylor Swift, who assumed a completely new personality for his latest music video, including voice, adopting the vocal cords of a very, very famous man.
Check out the most amazing celebrity transformations of the week …
Taylor Swift
For her new music video for "The Man," which she directed, wrote, owns and stars, the superstar became a man, with the final credits of the music video documenting the entire process. His new appearance included a knob, a new eye color, new eyebrows and a new voice, courtesy of Dwayne La Roca Johnson. Yes, she would be the man.
Katy Perry
if you don't love me in my pixie court, then you don't deserve me in my glow of Goddess, "Katy captioned an Instagram photo debuting her new long and blond locks. And that's what we say: sew that caption on a damn pillow.
Emmy Rossum
No, your eyes aren't cheating on you, that's really the one Shameless Star seems completely unrecognizable on the set of his new series for the Peacock series about the life of Angelyne, Inspired by the characteristics of The Hollywood reporter about a mysterious billboard bomb in Los Angeles.
With a blonde wig, a fake neckline and a matching pink blouse and skirt, Emmy looked strangely similar to the Hollywood icon.
Prince Harry
Old habits are difficult, but it is time for the public to withdraw Prince Harry from Prince, as the Duke of Sussex has asked to be called "only,quot; Harry "while attending the Travalyst Sustainable Tourism Summit in Edinburgh, Scotland , his first return to the UK since he and his wife Meghan markle He announced that they would no longer serve as "elder,quot; members of the royal family.
"He has made it clear that we should all call him Harry," according to reports, the event host told the crowd before Harry took the stage. "Then, ladies and gentlemen, give Harry a big welcome to Harry."
To quote the other famous British Harry, Potter, that is, he is "Harry, only Harry."
Ariel Winter
Ah, the classic movement of changing your hair after a major break. Only this time, Ariel debuted with her hot new orange-red hair just days after production ended. Modern Family, with the 22-year-old girl saying goodbye to Alex Dunphy's characteristic dark hair after more than a decade.
Before showing the bold new tone, Ariel made fun of his transformation, writing on Instagram, "Goodbye dark hair 🙂 I don't think I missed you :)))"
Joe keery
Sure, we've seen weirder hair transformations of the Strange things star (Who can forget that bowl cut?), but Joe's last hair change is just as cool as in the past: icy tips!
The actor debuted with his thick blond highlights at the Saint Laurent Paris show with his girlfriend. Maika Monroe and we know that every former member of the boy band is shaking his head in silence right now.
The Bachelor
For the first time in The BachelorIn the long history (we are talking about 24 seasons here), the last three women were forced to live together during the Fantasy Suites episode. Talk about an awkward morning later. So why did the producers decide to submit Peter Weberthe last threeVictoria F., Hannah Ann Y Madison—to that new housing arrangement?
"We have never done it before. There are things we do as producers that force situations that need to be forced. This Madison relationship had to reach a critical point," the host said. Chris Harrison He explained to ET, referring to Madison revealing that he was being saved until marriage and that he would have a major problem if Peter slept with the other two women. "Clearly, there were things to talk about, and (she and Peter) are not good at talking!"
He continued: "So, we often do things as a producer, be it a two-on-one date, many things, that will force a resolution, and that's what this was all about."
