The most shocking celebrity transformations of the week

Did you feel a little weird this week? Don't worry, it wasn't just you, since Mercury was super retrograde.

The celebrities who feel this astrological event that tends to cause (or allow) people to make crazy changes? Katy Perry Y Ariel Winter, with the American idol Judge and the star of Modern Family debut new dramatic hairstyles while Strange things star Joe keery reappeared in the headlines for another important hair change in its exclusive strands that was an explosion of the past.

In non-follicular changes, Prince Harry He made a bold statement regarding his life after the departure of the Royal Fam, while The Bachelor He managed to introduce something that they had never done before in their 25-year career.

But the greatest transformation of all may belong to Taylor Swift, who assumed a completely new personality for his latest music video, including voice, adopting the vocal cords of a very, very famous man.