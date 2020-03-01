Have you ever wondered what it is like to get the coronavirus? What are its symptoms and how can you distinguish it from the common cold or the flu?

Well, a man from China who contracted the cornovirus recently granted an interview to the UK guardian newspaper. And he described what it was like to have the coronavirus.

Tiger Ye explained that on January 17 he began to feel sick, but he suspected he had a common cold or the flu.

But after four days of taking cold medicine and not improving his health, he was admitted to Tongji hospital. Tiger said the hospital was a "chaotic scene,quot; and immediately "realized that something bad was happening."

Doctors prescribed Tiger medications and sent him to quarantine at his home, where his family stocked food. Tiger remained hidden in his room.

A week later, Tiger began to develop a cough and fever, and was readmitted to the hospital. Tests showed that the infection had spread through his lungs, but he had not yet been diagnosed with coronavirus.

You say that January 21-26 was "the worst moment."

"I coughed so much that my stomach hurt and my back hurt," he said, adding: "I thought I would have to say goodbye to this life forever."

On January 29, his older brother and grandmother, who had been bringing food to his room, had symptoms. On the same day, doctors officially diagnosed Ye with the virus and prescribed five days of HIV medications.

By February 4, a test showed improvements in Ye's lungs. His family also began to feel better. Three days later, doctors declared him free of coronavirus.