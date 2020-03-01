The left and right of Israel & # 39; trapped in a segregationist and racist trap & # 39; | Elections 2018 News

For more than 20 years, Ori Goldberg has voted for the left-wing Zionist Meretz party in the Israeli elections.

But during the last elections in September 2019, he decided to change permanently and voted for the Arab Joint List, for the first time since he turned 18.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe3ca8786672c78d70f6c338bd597924e11% %MINIFYHTMLe3ca8786672c78d70f6c338bd597924e12%

He reasoned that there was no reason to remain loyal to Meretz since there was no longer any difference between the left and the right in the Israeli political discourse.

Both sides are "trapped in the basic, segregationist and racist trap," Goldberg, a professor at the International Institute to Combat Terrorism in Herzliya, told Al Jazeera from the Tel Aviv suburb.

"In the Jewish parties, for several reasons, I saw that their ideological differences were irrelevant because they are completely mired in their desire to protect the status quo," Goldberg said, adding that the Joint List is the only party that imagines a future based In Israel. about "a civil ethic rather than militarist,quot;.

Some Israeli analysts have predicted that a record number of Israeli Jews, who traditionally voted for left-wing Israeli Zionist parties like Labor and Meretz, will change and select the Joint List on Monday.

According to Israeli pollsThe Joint List, the third largest Knesset party, is expected to win 14 seats, one more than it won in the elections last September.

Dahlia Scheindlin, a political analyst who has consulted the Joint List specifically on the Jewish vote, told Al Jazeera that there is an increase in the intention of Israeli Jews to vote for the Joint List, which could result in a gain of one Additional post in the Knesset. "and possibly more."

The most common reason for the change, Scheindlin said, is "they want to make a statement against the widespread sense of racism and nationalism in the right-wing leadership in the last 10 years," especially after a year of electoral campaign that had been about " nationalist rhetoric. "

Palestinians excluded

Each round of Israeli elections has involved the anti-Palestinian racism of candidates competing for right-wing votes.

In September of last year, six days before the second round of the elections, messages were sent through an automated pop-up window to anyone who accesses the official Facebook page of the current prime minister and head of the Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, warning against the formation of a "left, secular and weak government that depends on the Arabs who want to annihilate us all: women, children and men."

The message added that this was the reason why voters should vote for the Likud to have "a right-wing policy of a Jewish state, security and a strong Israel."

The message referred to an association at that time between the Blue and White party led by former Israeli military chief Benny Gantz and the Arab List with the aim of eliminating Netanyahu.

However, in the next round of elections, Gantz has taken the opposite approach, saying he will build a coalition with only a Jewish majority and not with the Joint List, as many Israeli Jews do not accept any association with Palestinian citizens of Israel.

James North, editor of the Mondoweiss news website, said in an article on Thursday "there is so much anti-Arab racism in the country that none of the major Jewish political parties will dare to form a tacit alliance with the Joint List."

The banners placed in Jerusalem by the Likud party of Netanyahu show Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party and Ahmed Tibi of the Arab Joint List. It reads: & # 39; Without Tibi, Gantz has no government & # 39;

For the elections on Monday, Meretz joined a coalition with Labor and Gesher to reach the threshold of 3.25 percent of votes required to enter the Knesset, but for the first time, there is not a single Palestinian legislator that is high enough on the list to guarantee a seat in the Knesset.

Issawi Fereig, a Palestinian Israeli who was part of the last two Knessets and "fought for the survival of Meretz in the last two elections campaigning in Palestinian areas," according to North, was moved to the eleventh place to make room for Jewish lawmakers.

The second legislator on his list is Orly Levi Abekasis, who originally entered the Knesset as a member of the right Yisrael Beitenu.

He had refrained from voting for the controversial "nation-state,quot; law in 2018, declaring Israel "the nation state of the Jewish people," further marginalizing the 1.8 million Palestinian citizens of Israel.

Kahanismo, the new normal

On January 28, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, presented his proposed plan for the Middle East, which, among other things, provided for the Israeli annexation of large swaths in the occupied West Bank.

He also proposed that the so-called "Triangle Communities,quot;, which comprise 10 Palestinian cities in Israel, possibly be transferred to a future state of Palestine.

According to Natasha Roth-Rowland, a PhD student in the United States who investigates the extreme right in Israel, since Kahanism, an extreme ideology that called a Jewish theocratic state, entered Israeli politics in the 1980s, changed radically the political discourse of the country towards the most right.

It is based on the teachings of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane who sought Jewish supremacy through the use of violence.

According to Roth-Rowland, the conversation about the mass expulsion of Palestinians, annexation and movements such as the law of the nation state, which are ideas based on Kahanism and once completely out of political discourse, has now been normalized.

According to a study published by the Pew Research Center of Israel in 2016, almost half of Jewish Israelis wanted to expel the Palestinians, while 79 percent believed that Jews in Israel should receive preferential treatment over Palestinians.

Journalist David Sheen, who investigated the Kahane movement, told Al Jazeera that Kahane had "taken advantage of a latent phenomenon that perhaps, until that time, people did not speak openly, did not boast about it."

"But when Kahane entered the Knesset, he destroyed that taboo. He did well to say it," Sheen said.

"I find it very difficult to believe that there is another Western country that broadly states that it is a democracy that, when asked if the largest minority group should be ethnically cleansed, half of them would agree with that."

"For me, that's out of the graphics. It shows how deeply rooted these ideas are. It has been that way for decades," Sheen said.

Building solidarity

The Joint List has launched campaigns in different languages ​​in ultra-Orthodox, Ethiopian and Russian communities as an attempt to build solidarity with other marginalized Israelis.

In ultra-Orthodox areas, posters were placed in Yiddish that said "Your vote against the enlistment decree," based on opposition to the shared military service between the Palestinians and the ultra-Orthodox.

The messages in Hebrew and Amharic that say "Your vote against police brutality,quot; were presented in cities where many Ethiopian Israelis live, in reference to the discriminatory treatment of the police to which the Ethiopian Israelis and Palestinians are subjected regularly.

Scheindlin said that the impulse of many Jews who consider voting for the Joint List shows that this is a different kind of Israeli society "that moves away from the path of racist nationalism."

Meanwhile, Goldberg said he was impressed that Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Tibi, leaders of the Joint List, had included his message.

"They were much more welcoming to people like me, Israeli Jews, who used to consider them less tasty because they didn't represent us. It was easier to join the team because they changed their message … it was mostly the country." "

While it may still be a niche phenomenon, Goldberg said he knows many Israeli Jews from the Zionist left who will vote for the Joint List this time.

"As Israel becomes more frightened, more xenophobic, more segregationist, I find myself less and less able to identify myself with the voice of the strong. I find it somewhat offensive as a Jew that the Israeli version of Judaism has to do with the power, "Goldberg said.