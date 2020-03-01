The Jonas Brothers celebrate the anniversary of their successful return & # 39; Sucker & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLbdc12babf72d00fdfaa56f71553319fa11% %MINIFYHTMLbdc12babf72d00fdfaa56f71553319fa12%

Wenn

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas go to their Instagram to thank fans and reflect on the last 12 months while celebrating the first anniversary of their single.

Up News Info –

the Jonas brothers He went to Instagram on Friday, February 28, 2020 to mark a year since they began their successful return with the hit "Sucker."

The group broke into the charts worldwide with the song and had similar success with the return album "Happiness Begins", which received rave reviews from both fans and critics.

%MINIFYHTMLbdc12babf72d00fdfaa56f71553319fa13% %MINIFYHTMLbdc12babf72d00fdfaa56f71553319fa14%

Just out of your Happiness Begins tour, singers Kevin Jonas, Nick JonasY Joe Jonas He turned to social networks to reflect on the last 12 months, which they described as "insane."

%MINIFYHTMLbdc12babf72d00fdfaa56f71553319fa15% %MINIFYHTMLbdc12babf72d00fdfaa56f71553319fa16%

"We really weren't sure if anyone would love & # 39; Sucker & # 39; as we did, and see all the ways in which this song and the others in #HappinessBegins have been part of their lives last year is simply. .. wow, "wrote the group on their Instagram page. "We are very grateful that you are coming back. We are very happy to have the best fans in the world. We are the lucky ones."

<br />

Nick, 27, also posted photos of the music video "Sucker" on his personal page, the first with his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and said: "We have the best fans in the world and we can do all this as a family. Happy new year to you and we love you all. Thank you!"

Joe, 30, also posted a video of him and his brothers singing "When You Look Me in the Eyes" 10 days before his big announcement back, writing: "It always amazes me that these songs still have so much magic for us and guys, thank you very much for all of last year, "with older brother Kevin, 32, also thanking fans" for everything, "adding," We are all very grateful for this trip and grateful to have them with whom to share it. To another amazing year! "

The Jonas Brothers will head to Las Vegas for nine shows at the Park Theater in Park MGM from April 1 to 18, as part of the Jonas Brothers in Vegas show, and mock plans for new music will be announced "in the next couple of weeks" .