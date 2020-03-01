The islanders in Lesbos block camp and port while increasing refugee arrivals | Turkey News

%MINIFYHTML08d012204fb08e5f0074ec707c78233911% %MINIFYHTML08d012204fb08e5f0074ec707c78233912%

Lesbos, Greece – Refugees who arrived on the island of Lesbos on Sunday told stories that suggest that the Turkish government co-opted human traffickers in their policy of taking asylum seekers to western Europe.

A group of 28 Syrians and people of various African nationalities sat on the beach near Mytilene airport under the watchful eye of the police, waiting to be searched.

"I was in the church with my wife and the smugglers came to the church and told us that if we wanted to go to Greece we could get on a free boat. And we went with him to the beach and got on the boat." The Congolese man told Al Jazeera without saying his name.

A man from Sierra Leone was passing the beach at that time. "I asked if I could go and they said: & # 39; You can go & # 39; I didn't have to pay anything," he said.

The rubber boat in which the men arrived swayed in the shallow water. Police withdrew their outboard engine.

These experiences suggest that Turkish smugglers have been co-opted to follow a government policy of pushing people west, but it is not clear who pays smugglers.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said in a statement: "Instead of reducing the networks of people smugglers, Turkey has become a smuggler."

On Sunday night, more than 500 people had reached the eastern Aegean islands of Greece from Samos, Chios and Lesbos in 13 separate boats, and rescue operations continued.

It was a significant increase in the 151 that arrived by boat on Saturday, and the first day of significant arrivals since Turkey opened its borders to Europe on Thursday.

Greece closes the door

In his most dramatic reaction during the crisis to date, the Prime Minister of Greece announced that he would freeze asylum applications after a meeting of the National Security Council.

"From now on, we will not accept new asylum applications for a month," Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted Sunday night. Greece is already processing 125,000 requests and appeals.

Greece also invokes Article 78 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which allows the EU to provide assistance to Greece in an "emergency situation characterized by a sudden influx of third-country nationals,quot;.

The government spokesman, Stelios Petsas, described the influx of refugees since Thursday as a "sudden, massive, organized and concerted pressure of the population movement from the east."

"This (population) movement is being encouraged and led by Turkey, against its obligations under the EU-Turkey Declaration," said Petsas.

The Declaration, signed in March 2016, committed the EU and Turkey to protect their common borders and accept returns from third-country nationals who do not qualify for protection.

The government has also announced that due to its concerted and deliberate nature, the latest influx of refugees "has nothing to do with international asylum law, which only refers to individual cases."

Therefore, Greece will begin deporting newcomers to their countries of origin whenever possible, without identifying them and registering their arrival, as is the usual procedure.

Uncontrolled flows

Sunday's accelerated arrivals in Lesbos were not enough to create a logistical problem for the authorities, but enough to make some people in Lesbos anxious that they can face again the type of uncontrolled refugee flows experienced in 2015.

A lot has changed since then. Germany no longer opens its doors to undocumented asylum seekers, and there is a barbed wire fence that extends across the northern border of Greece.

The European Union relocation program, under which other EU states assumed part of Greece's asylum processing burden, has disappeared.

This time, refugees will not have anywhere to go, except Greece, which is already processing 125,000 applications and appeals.

The islanders at Thermi in Lesbos prevent refugees from disembarking after the coast guard towed their affected boat (John Psaropoulos / Al Jazeera)

Some local residents blocked the police vehicles at the Moria camp, where newcomers are usually registered. Others concentrated on the small fishing port of Thermi to prevent refugees from disembarking from a boat that the coastguards towed there.

Lesbos residents are not only angry because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has tried to arm refugees leading them to Europe.

They are angry with the Greek government for not having a more effective policy, after coming to power last July promising to put migration under control.

Part of the toughest refugee policy of the New Democracy government has been to allow their numbers to accumulate on the islands as a way of discouraging new arrivals.

Their numbers on the islands of Lesbos, Chios, Leros, Kos and Samos, which have reception centers, have more than doubled since the elections of eight months ago to 42,000.

"The government talked about evacuating people and, instead, they have allowed them to accumulate. Our quality of life has not improved," municipal councilor Tasis Balis told Al Jazeera.

"We can't use the hospital as we did before. We don't have the staff and equipment to pick up the extra trash. When refugees queue at the ATM, we can't get to it."

& # 39; Waiting for & # 39;

The government is trying to get people off the islands by accelerating their asylum process. He has drawn a line in all applications submitted last year, and has asked the asylum service to process all new ones in less than two months, in an effort to send rejected applicants to Turkey as soon as they arrive.

This has created unhappiness among older applicants and caused them unrest earlier this year.

"We had an interview this month, February 26, but they don't take the interview. They say we only take interviews of people this year and we have an interview in 10 months," an Afghan man told Al Jazeera Abdul Habib. . He and his wife and their two minor children live in a tent located in an olive grove in the Moria camp.

Also now nobody knows if Turkey will keep its word of receiving the returnees, given the new political climate. Turkey and the EU signed a mutual exchange of illegal migrants in March 2016.

Even those who receive asylum have to wait to leave Lesbos. Safir and his family qualified for asylum because he worked as a security guard for US forces in Afghanistan.

"We've all received asylum. We're just waiting for tickets to come out. We've been waiting for two months," he said.