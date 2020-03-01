The human cost of the Afghan war and the Taliban attacks | News

Last year, more than 3,400 civilians were killed in Afghanistan. The Taliban were responsible for almost half of those deaths.

Afghan forces and the US UU. They were responsible for 43 percent, and last year saw a record level of civilian casualties from air strikes, mainly by international forces.

%MINIFYHTMLf946665f04ff95ad023c7405d97cbfb011% %MINIFYHTMLf946665f04ff95ad023c7405d97cbfb012%

Fortunately, it has been an unusually quiet week in Kabul, where bombs and bullets have been a pillar for years, but the agreement signed in Doha still has a long way to go before a real peace can be achieved.

Laura Burdon-Manley, from Al Jazeera, analyzes the high cost of the war against civilians.