The GB team can no longer dominate the track, warns British Cycling performance director Stephen Park | Cycling news

British Cycling Performance Director Stephen Park

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park warned that the days of a single team that dominates the track at the Olympic Games are over, as he tried to manage expectations before Tokyo 2020.

Britain has dominated the velodrome in each of the last three Olympics, but this year its work will be interrupted as the rest of the world catches up.

"I think the days of any nation that wins more than 10 medals have probably passed," Park said.

"I don't think it's the result of the decrease in GB performance. I think it's the result of the increase in global competition."

"We should moderate our expectations."

Elinor Barker's victory for points on Sunday ensured that Britain would not finish without a rainbow jersey at the UCI Track Cycling World Championship, but this will be the first time Britain will go to a Game without a world champion in any of the events Olympic since 2000.

Their counting of one gold, two silver and one bronze in Berlin left them seventh in a medal table crowned by the Dutch, who took nine medals, six of them gold.

Britain has had worse worlds, only took three silver in Paris in 2015, but the recent Olympic success has always followed the glory in the previous championships.

They won nine golds at the 2008 World Cup before winning seven at the Beijing Olympic Games; six golds at the 2012 World Cup were followed by seven at the London Games; and they took five golds at the 2016 Worlds in London before claiming six at the Rio Olympics.

The biggest concern is the search for the men's team. Britain could only qualify seventh fastest in Berlin, and although its three-minute 50,341 qualification time was a British record, the 3: 44.672 world record set by Denmark in the final was on another level.

"The goal posts have moved a little and there is a little more reassessment of that event to continue," Park said.

"But with the exception of the search for the men's team, people are becoming very positive about the progress made and where they think they are on the path to Tokyo."

Denmark has been helped by aerodynamic expert Dan Bigham, 28, who traveled to Britain at the 2018 World Cup, but was frustrated with what he considered a lack of will to try new things in British Cycling.

This week, Bigham accused Britain of being "lax,quot; in its approach, but Park disagreed with that.

"People are welcome with their opinions, but I don't think it's valid," he said.

"Are there areas around physiological preparation that we need to look at and keep pressing? Yes.

"Are there other teams that could have delivered physiologically better than us? Possibly. Is it because we have been lax? I don't think so."

There is no doubt that British Cycling has the resources, since it received just under 30 million pounds in funds for the Tokyo Olympic cycle, but that budget could be reduced if they do not reach the objectives.

Park insisted he was confident that Britain would achieve those goals in Japan, but said they might need to look outside the velodrome to do so.

"I think we have realistic medal opportunities in freestyle, on the women's mountain bike, in BMX races and also on the road," he said.

"We have more possible medal opportunities in Tokyo than we have had before, but we have diversified into different disciplines than we have had before."

"If I was going to predict now, I think we will earn less. I don't think any country wins the same amount of medals that GB won on the track in Rio, but I'm sure we have significantly greater potential in non-track events , so I'm sure we will reach our medal goals for UK Sport. "