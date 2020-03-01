The coronavirus may have spread without being detected for weeks in the US. UU.

WASHINGTON – The coronavirus has been circulating undetected and possibly infected dozens of people during the last six weeks in the state of Washington, according to a genetic analysis of virus samples that have worrisome implications for the entire country amid growing anxiety about the possible spread of the disease. .

The researchers performed a genetic sequencing of two virus samples. One is from a patient who traveled from China to Snohomish County in mid-January and was the first person diagnosed with the disease in the United States. The other came from a recently diagnosed patient in the same county, a high school student with no travel-related exposure or other known coronavirus exposure. The two samples look genetically almost identical, said Trevor Bedford, a computer biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, who announced the results of the investigation on Twitter on Saturday night.

"This strongly suggests that there has been cryptic transmission in the state of Washington for the past 6 weeks," Bedford wrote. "I think we are facing an already considerable outbreak in the state of Washington that has not been detected so far due to the limited definition of the case that requires a direct trip to China."

Officials in Seattle and King County announced Sunday that two more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes the disease called covid-19. Both patients are 60-year-old men and are in critical condition. That brings the outbreak in Washington state to eight cases, six of them in King County, including the first death by coronavirus in the United States, which was announced on Saturday.

Health officials in the state of Washington and across the country said they expect numbers to continue to increase following the decision of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UU. Last week to expand the test guidelines. Over the weekend, new cases were reported in Americans who had recently traveled to South Korea and Italy, including a person in Rhode Island, the first case in the state.

The health department of Santa Clara County, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, announced three new cases of coronavirus on Sunday night, bringing the total number of cases there to seven. The announcement gave few details about the cases.

California and Oregon, like Washington, reported coronavirus infections in people who did not travel to regions affected by the outbreak or who had contact with people known to be infected. The United States has dozens of other confirmed infections, most of them people who were among the passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise.

The international image has continued to worsen, with spikes in cases in South Korea, Iran and Italy in recent days. Worldwide, almost 90,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus, and 3,000 have died.

The research reported by Bedford is preliminary, and further analysis could alter the conclusion. Bedford said it is possible but very unlikely that the genetic similarity of the two virus samples could be a coincidence and reflect two different introductions of the virus in Snohomish County by infected travelers, rather than a sustained spread from person to person. within the community

The CDC has been in contact with Bedford, and although the agency's experts point out that their hypothesis is valid, scientists need more data, according to an official from the Department of Health and Human Services, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak frankly . "It is far from definitive," said the official. The particular strain found in these two samples is widespread in China and elsewhere. It is possible that someone else has introduced the virus into the community "that we have not detected," the official said.

But this research could be evidence that the highly contagious virus has eluded efforts to contain it through travel bans, quarantines and other interventions. It is possible that the virus has spread in parts of the state of Washington among people who did not realize they were infected by it; Maybe they thought they had a cold or the flu.

On Saturday, state and King County health officials reported a possible outbreak of coronavirus at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, a long-term residential facility where more than 50 residents and staff are ill with symptoms associated with the new virus At least two of the six confirmed cases in King County are connected to the Life Care facility: a 40-year-old health worker and a 70-year-old resident.

A statement issued by the nursing home said residents generally have cold and flu symptoms at this time of year and can be sent to a hospital for a covid-19 test. "As a precaution, not all visits to the facilities of families, volunteers or vendors are allowed," the statement said.

If the number of confirmed cases increases dramatically in the next few days, it could reflect broader detection efforts rather than a sudden increase in the rate at which the virus is spreading.

"Once we begin testing more widely this week, we are almost certain to know that there has been community transmission for a while in many places," said Andy Pavia, head of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah. He called the investigation of the state of Washington on the genetics of the "very important,quot; virus.

Until a few days ago, the CDC had specific and narrow criteria to determine who should be tested for possible coronavirus infection, and most of the tests had to be sent to Atlanta due to defective tests sent to state laboratories. The focus was on people who had been in China or had been in contact with someone who had traveled there. As a result, people with respiratory infections and fevers were not being widely tested for coronaviruses. Last week, the CDC altered the criteria for expanding the tests.

Doctors always have the discretion to request tests, according to the CDC. A senior CDC official said last week that such requests for evidence have not been rejected.

Even so, a 56-year-old woman in Chevy Chase, Maryland, who recently returned from northern Italy, where the virus has spread dramatically and has suffered from flu-like cough and symptoms for 10 days, told The Washington Post who could not get a coronavirus test in a hospital because she was not hospitalized or seriously ill.

"It's almost impossible to get a damn test," he said. The woman, a consultant who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of online harassment, said she normally travels by train to downtown Washington to work, but has been quarantined since returning from Italy. If he had not chosen to do so, he said: "This could have been happening all over DC."

A 30-year-old man who flew from Japan, affected by viruses, to Newark, the New Jersey airport, said Tuesday that he registered at the NYU Langone emergency department in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, with a fever and 102-degree cough . But because he did not meet the criteria established at that time by the CDC (he lacked chest pains or shortness of breath), he was not tested for covid-19.

The man, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he did not want to be associated with the outbreak, told The Washington Post that he would be quarantined in his Brooklyn apartment for the next two weeks.

"My thinking process was: whatever I had, it is getting worse now, so I better go to the hospital." He wrote about his experience on the Reddit social networking site.

After arriving at the hospital, he was tested for flu strains and dozens of other microbes, all of which were negative. A chest x-ray was also negative. On Thursday he was informed that the CDC had not approved his case for the test because his symptoms were too mild.

I was sharing his story because "I wanted people to realize that there are probably more people like me." His flight from Japan to Newark on Tuesday was full, he said.

"At no time do I say,quot; I have coronavirus. "I just say that I have similar symptoms and nobody is testing me," he said.

"All NYU Langone Health facilities follow the test guidelines and infection prevention protocols issued by the CDC and state and municipal health departments," said Lisa Greiner, spokesman for NYU Langone, in a statement. "As the situation regarding COVID-19 remains fluid, we are continuously aligning our test protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and staff."

This weekend marked a clear turning point in the coronavirus crisis in the United States, with the first reported death and additional cases of community spread. As of Sunday afternoon, the CDC had listed nine cases in the United States of spread from person to person.

Although the World Health Organization has refused to describe covid-19 as a pandemic, the disease has spread to all continents, except Antarctica, and there is a widespread agreement among infectious disease experts that a significant fraction of the human population could be exposed to it in the future. year or two

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday offered assurances that the administration handles the crisis and that the threat to most Americans is low. He said the Trump administration is leading an aggressive government-wide response to the coronavirus and said the president’s order to restrict travel from China as a key to keeping Americans safe.

"I think everything is a reflection of the fact that at the beginning of this crisis, in January, the president took the unprecedented step of suspending all trips from China and establishing a quarantine effect," Pence said of the "State of the Union "of CNN.

In the same program, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized the administration's response so far, saying there should be more protective equipment and test kits available before.

"We knew this was going to happen. Back until January. They didn't even start preparing the test kits. This is something that is elementary," Biden said.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, declined to comment on how many cases the United States could face. "We cannot make predictions about how many cases we will have, but we will have more and we will have more community cases," he said in Up News Info's "Face the Nation." "It's simply a matter of math."

Carolyn Y. Johnson, Alex Horton, Meryl Kornfield and Tory Newmyer of The Washington Post contributed to this report.