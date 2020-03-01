The coronavirus may have spread in the USA. UU. For weeks, it suggests genetic sequencing

%MINIFYHTML2fcc88ce2f0cf7b38faacee8319ce28b11% %MINIFYHTML2fcc88ce2f0cf7b38faacee8319ce28b12%

Dr. Famulare's estimate was based on a simulation using what scientists have learned about the incubation period and the transmissibility of the virus. He called his figures a "better guess, with wide uncertainty." Another method, based on the size of the local population, the number of tests performed and the proportion of those that were positive, produced similar estimates of how widely the virus could have spread in the community.

The scientists immediately reported the genomic sequence and its findings to state and federal health officials.

Dr. Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases at the Washington State Department of Health, said Sunday that, although Dr. Bedford's laboratory had "very limited,quot; data to work with, "I would not be surprised if there were transmission and these two were related. "

Dr. Lindquist said that more would be known when the genetic sequences of other cases in the state have been similarly analyzed. "Seeing how they relate to each other will be the real answer to the question of whether it has been circulating," he said. "I imagine that within a week we should have some of these answers."

The C.D.C. He did not respond to a request for comment.

The first patient, a man in his 30s, recovered after being treated in a hospital isolation unit. The subsequent patient, a teenager, had a disease mild enough to recover at home.

According to a statement from the Snohomish Health District, the teenager did not know he was being tested for the coronavirus. His case came to light on Friday because he went to a clinic on February 24 to get a flu test, and his sample was shared with the Seattle Flu Study, which examined him for a variety of pathogens, including the new coronavirus. .

"I think that, as more community cases arise in the United States, this approach and this technique could be very useful in determining the extent of community transmission we are currently having," Dr. Bedford said of the genetic analysis.