The big bet of the Houston Rockets in the & # 39; small ball & # 39; is paying off so far | NBA News

Not many teams have had the luxury of presenting two former MVPs at their best. The Houston Rockets are one of them, making this point emphatically clear on Saturday in an overtime victory against the Boston Celtics.

With the 2018 NBA MVP James Harden reduced to a bad shooting performance by the Celtics defense, enter Russell Westbrook.

The 2017 MVP took over with a performance of 41 points and eight rebounds, while Harden had 21 points, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds remaining in overtime, to give Houston a 111-110 victory on Saturday by the night.

"You can't go to the supermarket and buy a heart," Rockets coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni said about Westbrook after the game. "You know he has that. It's quite impressive."

The emergence of Westbrook as a countermeasure equal to Harden, means that none of the players can be doubly united, and is noticing that the so-called "small ball,quot; is working.

Houston has had a 10-2 run without former center Clint Capella, who was changed on February 6, but has been inactive for an injury since January 31. The Rockets received in return 6-foot 7 forward Robert Covington, who is often his highest player on the court.















On Saturday, the Boston Celtics managed to close Harden, currently the top scorer in the NBA, for most of the second half and overtime.

"We had a lot of attention in James Harden." Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said. "And we forget the other MVP over there."

















Boston recovered from a four-point deficit in the last 20 seconds of regulation and sent the game overtime with Brown's triple at the doorbell after a free-kick failed intentionally.

The Celtics scored the first basket of the extra period and led 110-109, but did not score in the 2:49 finals of the game, losing their last six shots.

Harden, who averages almost 35 points, had nine points in 3 of 12 shots during the last 29 minutes, not scoring throughout the fourth quarter. Westbrook also had five assists, scoring 18 in the second half and three more in overtime.

















"This is his first year as a rocket. It will take a while and he will finally be there," Harden said. "You can have the confidence but not the ability. But he has both and that is what makes it so special."

Covington added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Rockets, who have won six straight games by beating Boston five times in a row.

Jayson Tatum had 32 points and 13 rebounds, Marcus Smart scored 26 points and Brown had 22 for the Celtics. Daniel Theis had 15 rebounds for Boston, the last in the last seconds of overtime to set up a short baseline bridge that was launched after the bell before passing harmlessly through the network.

The Celtics had won 14 of their previous 17 games and could have tied for Toronto at the top of the Atlantic Division with a victory.

"I thought the right team won," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. "I thought they were better than us, not by much, but at least by one."

Boston led up to 17 in the first half, but the Rockets scored 13 straight points near the start of the second to take their first advantage of the game 66-64. Boston missed nine consecutive shots in the last quarter and was still losing 102-98 after Westbrook hit one of the two free throws with 19 seconds remaining.

Smart bent over a triple to make it a one-point game, but Westbrook escaped in the quick rest and Theis reached out to grab it; they had to go to a repetition to determine that it was not a clear fault along the way. The Houston guard connected both free throws to put the 104-101 with 8.1 seconds remaining in the regulation.

The Rockets sent Tatum to the line, where he missed the first free throw. Intentionally hit the second from the front of the hoop, Smart deflected the ball and Brown grabbed it at the top of the key before hitting three times three points in the doorbell to send the game overtime, tied 104-all.

"It's something we practice, if we need to lose a free kick, try to make a play," Tatum said. "JB was in the right place at the right time and shot down a big fish to give us a chance."

Rockets: Westbrook scored at least 20 points for the thirtieth consecutive game, joining Harden, who had a streak of more than 20 points this season. According to ESPN, they are the first teammates who have 20 points in 30 or more straight games since Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in 1961-62.

