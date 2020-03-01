The abortion case in Colombia could be a milestone in Latin America

The so-called backdoor procedures are common and can result in a prison sentence of one to three years for women and providers. In the worst cases, they have led to death.

During the last decade or so, Colombia has investigated 4,802 people for having or helping with illegal abortions, according to the country's attorney general. The vast majority of them were women. A little less than 500 were under 18. Four were under 14 years old.

The current case is derived from a review request submitted last year by Bernal, 43.

In 2014, Bernal said, he began studying abortion, connecting with American groups such as the Center for Bioethical Reform and the Pro-Life Action League. At that time, she said: "I decided to dedicate myself to the fetus."

During years of conversations with these groups, he said, he gathered an information library [photographs, videos, studies] that convinced her that abortion methods were forms of torture.

Your application has opened a broader examination of the law.

At a breakfast with journalists last month, Colombian President Iván Duque said that the 2006 decision to provide exceptions was "a breakthrough," but he was not in favor of going beyond that ruling. In a country he described as "excessive macho," Duque said he feared abortion would become a predetermined form of contraception.

Others in Bogotá reported a similar struggle over how far the law should Come on.

Felipe Ríos, 38, father of two children who works in security in the presidential palace., He said a family member had an abortion recently after learning that his pregnancy was life-threatening. He said it was difficult for the whole family, although he supported the decision.

But he does not believe that the practice should be allowed more widely. If a woman becomes pregnant, she said, "it is a must,quot; to have the child. "I consider it braver for a woman to have the baby and put it up for adoption," said Rios.