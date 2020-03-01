The 4 best traditional places in Anaheim America – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Craving for traditional American food?

Hoodline pressed the numbers to find the best places to serve food in Anaheim, using the data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce a classified list of where to venture to satisfy your appetite.

March is the most important month of the year for consumer spending on restaurants in the Anaheim area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Estimated daily customers at restaurants in the Anaheim area increased to 56 per business in March last year, 6% more than the average for the rest of the year.

%MINIFYHTMLff901f247063bc125457092b29febd1413% %MINIFYHTMLff901f247063bc125457092b29febd1414%

Hoodline offers analyzes based on data from local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can give Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. Latte Da Ristorante

PHOTO: MISS A./YELP

%MINIFYHTMLff901f247063bc125457092b29febd1415% %MINIFYHTMLff901f247063bc125457092b29febd1416%

The first on the list is Latte Da Ristorante. Located at 751 S. Weir Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, it is the best rated traditional American restaurant in Anaheim, with four stars out of 229 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blue Bayou Restaurant

PHOTO: BLUE BAYOU RESTAURANT / HELP

Next is the Blue Bayou restaurant at Anaheim Resort, at 1313 S. Harbor Blvd. With four stars out of 3,567 reviews on Yelp, the traditional Cajun / Creole and American place has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Goldenwest Diner

PHOTO: DONNA C./YELP

Southwest Anaheim's Goldenwest Diner, at 990 S. Euclid St., is another of the best options. Yelpers gives the restaurant, breakfast / brunch and traditional American place four stars out of 139 reviews.

4. Chris Steak House of Ruth

PHOTO: RUTH & # 39; S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE / YELP

Last but not least, he is a member of the Ruth & # 39; s Chris Steak House chain at Anaheim Resort. It's another high traffic destination, with four stars from 1,715 Yelp reviews. Head to 2041 S. Harbor Blvd. to see for yourself