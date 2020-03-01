The 4-alarm fire envelops the warehouse in the SF Bayview district – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 4-alarm fire caused a warehouse to collapse in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco on Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the warehouse in an industrial area near Toland Street and Evans Avenue, around 8 p.m.

A spokesman for the fire department confirmed that the building collapsed, but said he was not sure if anyone was inside.

Fire smoke impacted traffic on Interstate 280, causing delays. The authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

See in the #Periscope: 4th ALARM FIRE TOLAND AND EVANS MEDIA STAGING EVANS AND MARIN MEDIA UPDATE AT 945 PM https://t.co/Igls20mr3n – MEANS OF THE SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) March 1, 2020

