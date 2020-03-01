The 31 best things to do in Boston March 2020

With the equinox arriving during the second half of March, the month has a snow boot in winter and a bare ankle in spring. The transition period brings with it a wide variety of activities to participate in the city, so whether you are looking for food, exercise or film, read this list carefully and start filling out your calendar.

Sunday March 1

Dine out of Boston. Immerse yourself in almost 200 restaurants in Greater Boston this month when they offer set lunch and dinner menus for only $ 15. (Sunday, March 1 to Friday, March 6 and Sunday, March 8 to Friday, March 13 at different times; various locations; prices vary; all ages)

%MINIFYHTMLa8b830b1c119995a46c11e002a9cc94a11% %MINIFYHTMLa8b830b1c119995a46c11e002a9cc94a12%

Monday, March 2

Conscious monday Start your week with a quiet note in this monthly series, which includes activities such as meditation and yoga. (6: 30-8: 30 p.m.; General Assembly, Boston; free; all ages)

Tuesday March 3

International Folk Music Festival. Let the sounds of Argentina, China, Greece, Iran and more invade you in this annual event organized by the Berklee College of Music. (8 p.m.; Berklee Performance Center, Boston; $ 10 in advance, $ 15 on show day; all ages)

Wednesday, March 4

Practice yoga and protect our oceans. This tropical yoga class includes a reusable water bottle, island-themed cocktails, small bites, live music and a time to feel good knowing that your ticket includes a donation to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. (6-8 p.m.; Artists for Humanity, South Boston; $ 25; 21+)

Thursday, March 5

The comedy of New York invades the elaboration of night shifts. Just go as far as Everett this month to see what the New York comedy scene has to offer. (8-10 p.m.; Night Shift Brewing, Everett; $ 15 online, $ 20 at the door; all ages)

Friday, March 6

The crossword show. Comedy, music and pop culture trivia are at play in this show, during which a panel of artists tries to solve a crossword puzzle that also works as a rap. (7:30 p.m.; WBUR CitySpace, Boston; $ 20 for general admission, $ 10 for students with valid ID; all ages)

Saturday, March 7

"revolution." Boston Ballet presents choreographies of three dance masters, including a play by George Balanchine that generated controversy when it premiered, a work by Jerome Robbins with the music of Philip Glass and a modern play by William Forsythe. (Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 8 at various times; Citizens Bank Opera House, Boston; $ 37 – $ 189; all ages)

Sunday March 8

Bow Market Book Fair. Meet artists, authors and booksellers in this one-day opportunity to choose one or two new titles. (11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bow Market, Somerville; free; all ages)

Monday, March 9

Massive beer week From blues nights to trivia nights and beer mug painting to a moonlight hike, this lineup has an infused libation event for everyone. (Saturday, March 7 to Saturday, March 14 at different times; various locations; prices vary; age requirements vary, must be over 21 years of age to drink)

Tuesday March 10

Women building Boston. Celebrate International Women's Day with a mixology bar, fragrance lab, 3D printing lab, treats and a panel of women who are "building Boston." (6-9 p.m.; Formlabs, Somerville; free; all ages)

Wednesday, March 11

Boston Flower and Garden Show. Stop and smell the roses, and a lot of other flowers, while examining life-size gardens and colorful floral designs. (Wednesday, March 11 to Sunday, March 15 at different times; Seaport World Trade Center, Seaport District; $ 22 for adults, $ 19 for people over 65, $ 12 for children 6 to 17, free for children under 6 years; all ages)

Maureen McCarthy, of Woburn, works in an exhibition for the nurseries of Heimlich in The Boston Flower and Garden Show in 2018. —Jessica Rinaldi / Globe Staff

Thursday March 12

Holiday home Resaca plant. Before attending this session, you can email photos and descriptions of your plant problems to a horticulturist to make sure your needs are met. (6: 30-8 p.m .; Hunnewell Building at the Arnold Arboretum at Harvard University, Jamaica Plain; $ 10 for members, $ 15 for non-members; all ages)

Friday March 13

Four Stanley Kubrick movies. This is your chance to see part of the master director's job, from "Lolita,quot; to "A Clockwork Orange,quot;, on the big screen. (Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 15 at various times; Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; individual screenings are $ 10 for members, $ 13 for non-members; movie ratings range from G to R)

Saturday March 14

Dropkick Murphys Tour. The Celtic punk band will send to Boston for five shows in the city, just in time for St. Patrick's Day. (Saturday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 17 at different times; various locations; tickets start at $ 39.50; all ages)

Sunday March 15

South Boston St. Patrick's Day / Evacuation Day Parade. Find a place along the route to see floats, musicians and probably some people dressed as goblins. (1 p.m.; The parade route begins at Broadway Station, South Boston; free; all ages)

Matt Casey, who follows Casey, the Leprechaun, crashed five people along the route of the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in 2018. —Jessica Rinaldi / The Boston Globe

Monday March 16

Drag Bingo. Let the hostess, Patty Bourrée, help you shake off Monday blues with beer, snacks and bingo. (7-10 p.m.; Hopsters Brewing Company, Boston; free; all ages, must be 21 years or older to drink)

Tuesday March 17

Previews of the podcast: A night of storytelling with Al Letson and PRX. Project Catapult in PRX offers podcasters across the country the opportunity to turn their ideas into sound reality. Under the glow of a disco ball, stop and listen to what six teams have gathered. (7 p.m.; Oberon at the American Repertory Theater, Cambridge; $ 10; all ages)

Wednesday, March 18

Paint flashy acrylics with Chris Firger. This three-day workshop for all levels begins with a morning lesson and a demonstration by local artist Firger, followed by afternoon painting and individual instruction. (Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m .; Copley Society of Art, Boston; $ 250 – $ 300; all ages)

Thursday, March 19

Cycling Classico Bike Travel Film Festival. Only movies that include two-wheel trips are allowed here, with themes such as a cyclist who traveled from the Netherlands to West Africa and a group of strangers who traveled by bicycle from Montana to Denali National Park. (7 p.m.; Regent Theater, Arlington; $ 20 in advance, $ 25 on show day; all ages)

Friday March 20

Happy Hour Writing session. Unzip a week at the office taking an hour to put pencil on paper and mix with other writers. (5: 30-6: 30 p.m.; GrubStreet, Boston; free; 18+)

Saturday, March 21

Spring Sing: A family celebration of the vernal equinox. Start doing your vocal warming, because here you will greet the spring season with a song. (2 p.m.; United Methodist Church of Belmont-Watertown, Watertown; $ 20 for adults, $ 8 for children 11 and under; all ages)

Sunday March 22

New England cannabis convention. With programming that ranges from how to cook with cannabis to the environmental problems facing the industry, it is not surprising that this convention attracts both cannabis industry professionals and consumers. (Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22 at different times; Hynes Convention Center, Boston; $ 30- $ 95, separate tickets for workshops; over 18 years unless accompanied by an adult)

Marijuana samples are shown to customers at the Maine Honest Herbs Co. booth during the 4th Annual New England Cannabis Convention on March 25, 2018. —Keith Bedford / Globe Staff

Monday March 23

Tasting and stories with Sam Adams Brewery. The theme of this specific event is "Notable Women of Jamaica Plain,quot;, so settle in with a pint and listen to stories of abolitionists, literary figures, Nobel Prize winners and socialists who made waves in the backyard of the brewery. (6-7: 30 p.m.; Samuel Adams Brewery, Jamaica Plain; $ 20; 21+)

Tuesday March 24

The taste of the South End. With 40 restaurants on its list, this event really allows guests to get an idea of ​​what the culinary outposts in the neighborhood have to offer. (7-9: 30 p.m.; Cyclorama, South End; $ 125 for general admission, $ 200 for VIP; 21+)

Wednesday, March 25

Boston Design Week. This collection of 80 events in the city and mostly free is combined with the goal of raising awareness and appreciating the many forms of design. (Wednesday, March 25 to Sunday, April 5 at different times; various locations; prices vary; all ages)

Thursday March 26

Waltham craft food, wine and beer festival. Delight your taste buds with snacks and sips inside the 19th-century building that houses the Charles River Museum. (5-8 p.m.; Charles River Museum of Industry and Innovation, Waltham; $ 35; all ages)

Friday, March 27

Boston underground film festival. By the age of 22, this celebration of cinema has already earned recognition of the "best film festival,quot; of Best of Boston and a place in "The 30 best bloody genre festivals in the world of MovieMaker magazine in 2019,quot;.(Wednesday, March 25 to Sunday, March 29 at various times; The Brattle Theater, Cambridge; Kickstarter donations that include tickets start at $ 25; age recommendations for movies vary)

Saturday March 28

The great Greenberg train and toy show. This expansive train model and exhibition of collectible toys includes exhibits, workshops and more than 350 tables full of train models available for purchase. (Saturday, March 28 to Sunday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Shriners Auditorium, Wilmington; $ 10 on Saturday and $ 9 on Sunday for adults, children 11 years and under are free; all ages)

Sunday March 29

Incredible Archeology Fair. Learn what an archaeologist's job really entails while observing artifacts, participate in practical activities and listen to archeology students share stories of excavations around the world. (1-4 p.m.; Peabody Museum of Archeology & Ethnology and Harvard Semitic Museum, both in Cambridge; free and regular museum entrance fees apply; all ages)

Monday March 30

Boston City Winter Fitness Series. While waiting for the yoga season in the park, these free sweat sessions will keep your heart rate going up until the temperature does. (Sundays to Fridays until Friday, May 1 at various times; various places; free; all ages)

Tuesday, March 31

Riverdance – 25th Anniversary Show. Start your heels and head downtown to see this special anniversary tour, which includes a new final number. (Tuesday, March 31 to Sunday, April 5 at different times; Wang Theater at the Boch Center, Boston; tickets start at $ 25; all ages)