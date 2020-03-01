The 10 best condoms and organic lubricants

Searching for organic condoms is complicated. Kim Marks, owner of As You Like It, a non-toxic and environmentally friendly sex shop in Eugene, Oregon, describes the concept as a Catch-22: "Condoms are used once, but we need them to have sex sure, "she says. Matthew Nolan, the co-author of the Oh joy sex toy The series of books that runs a website of the same name, agrees. "Condoms are very complicated," he says. “Almost all condoms are made of latex or a derivative of latex, things that take forever to degrade. The best thing you can hope for is a condom maker considered cruelty-free. ” And there are a handful of companies that make an extra effort to ensure that their manufacturing and rubber processes are sustainable.

"As an FDA-approved article, condoms are highly regulated," says Coyote Amrich, director of purchasing and product development at Good Vibrations. "As such, there are only so many ways in which a condom can attract people who are looking for a more responsible brand." There are two main companies, Glyde and Sustain, that are transparent about their manufacturing, and most Of the nine experts we talked to, they recommended their condoms. And when talking about organic condoms, Marks also highlights the importance of paying attention to the lubricant used in them. Below are the four brands of organic condoms that our experts recommend, along with the best vegan, organic and cruelty-free lubricants to use with them.

The best organic condoms

Glyde Ultra Thin premium condoms

The Glyde condoms were the most recommended by our panelists, with Marks, Amrich, Nolan, Searah Deysach from the Chicago-based Early to Bed sex shop, Zoë Ligon from Spectrum Boutique and the sex toy reviewer and designer Venus O & # 39; Hara all recommended them by name. A certified B corporation based in Australia, Glyde promotes itself as the "first brand of certified premium ethical, vegan and fair trade condoms,quot; and produces products free of glycerin, parabens, talc and other harmful chemicals. Made from sustainably grown natural rubber without GMO that comes from operated and owned producers of workers with fair trade and labor practices, condoms are also considered vegan because they do not contain casein, which is an ingredient derived from dairy products. Common in many other brands. "They have been around for a long time, we trust them and their condoms are great," says Deysach. "I think they are a really top-notch and reliable company." The Glyde are also "the only certified ethical and vegan condom by the Vegan Society," according to the brand.

Sustain Natural Ultrathin Latex Condoms

Sustain also sells condoms that are not transgenic, vegan, fair trade and made of natural latex. The rubber comes from a plantation certified by the Forest Stewardship Council in South India that offers free medical facilities for workers and schools for their children. Free of dyes, fragrances and nitrosamine, Sustain is more "vagina friendly,quot; and hypoallergenic, according to Ligon, who recommended condoms along with Marks, Amrich, Nolan and Lisa Lawless from Holistic Wisdom, a store that specializes in non-organic products Toxic Friendly sexual welfare products.

Condoms of kindness

Jenelle Marie Pierce, spokesperson for the PositiveSingles pairing service and executive director of The STI Project (a website that promotes sexual health with a focus on breaking the stigma of sexually transmitted infections), recommends Lovability condoms, which are made with 100% natural vegans. latex and are free of dyes, fragrances, irritating chemicals and spermicide. Pierce, who "has seen firsthand how a diagnosis of STIs can strip their autonomy and make them feel as if they are not sexually healthy or deserve no pleasure," appreciates the company's messages that "boost and elevate," saying that "It's about making the client feel good about their sexual health and their pursuit of pleasure." FDA approved condoms are pre-lubricated with long-lasting silicone lubrication.

The best organic condoms without latex

Unique condoms without latex

If you prefer to use a latex-free condom, Ligon recommends the new Unique brand, which manufactures its condoms with synthetic polyethylene resin. Condoms, which are vegan and odorless, are one third the thickness of other condoms and three times stronger than those made with standard latex, depending on the brand. "In general, latex-free condoms are more hypoallergenic and cause fewer reactions in people (even if they don't have a latex allergy)," says Ligon. As an added benefit, Unique condoms come in ultra-thin containers, which is better for the environment since there is less waste to throw away.

The best ecological personal lubricants

Original water based lubricant Sliquid H2O

"For the widest selection of body-friendly lubricants, I'm a fan of Sliquid," says Epiphora, a critic and blogger of sex toys at Hey Epiphora. "Its robust line features a variety of water, silicone and oil-based options, none of which contain potentially irritating ingredients such as glycerin or parabens." Nolan, O & # 39; Hara, Pierce and Jacquelyn Jones, owner of the Baltimore-based Sugar sex toy store, are also fans, and Jones said the brand "uses some of the less ingredients and one of the most preservatives market insurance. "Epiphora and two others specifically called this water-based H2O lubricant. "I love that it is made with minimal ingredients, and it is also safe for the body," says Pierce, who adds that the safe body (which generally means non-toxic and non-porous) is "especially important for people who have an STI or those that are prone to the genitals. " infections, such as yeast or bacterial vaginosis, because external chemical ingredients can interact and alter the natural balance of the body's flora. "Sliquid has a purified water base and does not contain glycerin or parabens. It is also 100 percent vegan, Cruelty-free and compatible with latex, rubber and plastic O & # 39; Hara, who is vegan and avoids lubricants unless she is using a pelvic floor trainer, swears by Sliquid H2O because "it is very pure." Epiphora is agrees and says: "I love the simple formula without luxuries." While H2O is not organic (Jones says there is no organic water), Sliquid manufactures a line of organic lubricants that have an aloe vera base, they are Formulated with 95 percent organic ingredients and are NSF certified.

Original formula Subtle Luxe, 2 oz.

For another body-safe water-based lubricant, Deysach recommends Hathor's original Sutil Luxe formula, which he keeps next to his bed. She says she is a staff favorite in her store, and adds that "Subtle is really soft, has a balanced pH and stays slippery for a long time." Made with botanical ingredients with ecological certification, it is hypoallergenic and does not contain parabens or glycerin. It also comes in biodegradable containers, which Deysach says is rare for the lubricant. Epiphora is also a fan of Sutil, but prefers the original pure Hathor lubricant, which has a "midrange viscosity slip."

Aloe Cadabra Organic Lubricant and Moisturizer

"When it comes to choosing a condom, you are experimenting a bit, and that is why choosing the lubricant that is really safe for the body is really important," Marks explains. "Some people need to have latex-free condoms, but others are simply reacting to the lubricant that condom companies are using in their products." If the lubricant that comes with the condom of your choice does not work for you, suggest cleaning it and smearing it with one that does. Her choice is Aloe Cadabra, "one of the most organic lubricants on the market," she says. "It is NSF certified and designed as this incredible menopausal and postmenopausal vaginal moisturizer, which means it is excellent for anyone who has vaginal dryness or irritation." The all-natural lubricant contains more than 95 percent organic aloe vera in each tube and is enriched with vitamin E oil and other natural ingredients to improve your sensation. It is also vegan and has a balanced pH.

Good Clean Love Almost naked personal lubricant

Marks also likes Good Clean Love, as it is also certified organic and contains aloe vera. The water-based formulation has a balanced pH, free of petrochemicals, parabens and glycerin, and is infused with lemon and vanilla for "a light taste," according to the product description.

Organic lubricant based on coconu oil

Coconu is an oil-based lubricant made from natural ingredients that Marks also recommends. The coconut oil formula is organic, hypoallergenic, cruelty-free and edible certified by the USDA (does not contain alcohol, petroleum, parabens, gluten, fragrances or dyes).

Überlube luxury lubricant

If you are looking for a silicone-based lubricant, Pierce and Nolan recommend Überlube. Pierce likes it to be "safe for the body and has versatile applications," but notes that it is important that it not be used with silicone toys, since the silicone in the lubricant can break down the silicone in the toy. "If you're going to enjoy a toy with these lubricants, choose one that isn't made of the same material," she says. Regarding the uses, Pierce says that silicone lubricants are excellent for all types of sex, and notes that they are "especially good for marathon, rough or anal activities, because they last a long time, they don't get sticky and their resistance helps to ensure that its resistance coincides with fewer cuts and tears or discomfort due to the lack of sustained lubrication. " While it is not organic, Überlube is made with pure silicone and a little vitamin E to soften it, and does not contain animal products. It is also vegan and cruelty free. Other things it does not contain include gluten, glycerin, parabens, aromas and flavors.