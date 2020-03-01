Home Entertainment Thappad sees a jump in box office numbers on day 2 Box...

Thappad sees a jump in box office numbers on day 2 Box office collections of Taapsee Pannu’s T

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Thappad sees a jump in box office numbers on day 2 Box office collections of Taapsee Pannu’s T
%MINIFYHTMLe72c8020f0da15693511f5d07440025011% %MINIFYHTMLe72c8020f0da15693511f5d07440025012%

Speaking of the movie box office numbers, he earned a decent crore of Rs 2.85 on Friday, his first day. By earning Rs 5.05 crore on its second day, the film saw an increase of approximately 75% in its profits. The total Thappad collection is now at Rs 8.12 crore at the box office. The film was approved by the audience and critics. The film's collections are likely to increase further, due to the positive word of mouth criticism for the film.

%MINIFYHTMLe72c8020f0da15693511f5d07440025013%%MINIFYHTMLe72c8020f0da15693511f5d07440025014%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©