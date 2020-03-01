Tamar Braxton said this about reports that "Braxton family values,quot; could be coming to an end.

Since its initial launch in 2011, the television show Braxton family values It has attracted millions of viewers while the series offers insight into the turbulent lives of Toni Braxton and his sisters.

However, recent reports suggest that long-term television success could be canceled soon, supposedly because their ratings were too low.

Although the sixth season of the program marked an improvement in qualification numbers compared to the fifth, it is rumored that this might not be enough to prevent production from being canceled.

In addition, it was reported that the famous brothers Tamar Braxton, Trina Braxton, Traci Braxton and Towanda Braxton were not satisfied with their contracts with WE tv and supposedly, there were ongoing negotiations to make some changes.

In addition, according to recent news, Tamar no longer had a contract with the network, and many believe that this is the result of their enmity with Traci in the fifth season.

A source said Jasmine brand: "It is a great possibility that the program will be canceled. The ratings have decreased. The sisters are not interested in what the network offers in terms of a contract. Tamar is no longer under contract with them.

Following the news about the possible cancellation of Braxton family values, numerous fans of the series expressed their disappointment in social networks, and Instagram soon flooded with comments asking that the program continue.

A fan told Tamar: "Then BFV won't come back, I miss seeing them all."

A second commenter added: “Hello, boo! Stop listening to people's friends on television. We started filming last year and we finished this month. As for ratings and rumors, it is still number 1 on the net. At least we're not tied with Jerry Springer's reps.

However, there were also people who approved the series to stop, as one user of the social media platform declared that the program was repeating the same thing every season, while another said that the Braxtons "have ridden the salsa train. enough,quot;.

One user also expressed the opinion that nothing lasted forever, and anyway the program began to become toxic to the family.

What do you think about the program? Will Tamar rejoin forces with her sisters for a television show?



