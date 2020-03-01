Syria closes airspace over Idlib after a plane shot down | news from Syria

Antakya, Turkey – The Syrian government has closed airspace over northwest Idlib amid conflicting reports of a plane shot down over the region.

Turkish state agency Anadolu said a Syrian "regime plane,quot; was shot down over Idlib on Sunday, a claim immediately rejected by the Syrian Syrian Arab news agency (SANA).

%MINIFYHTML082764051b0512980727a47c7fa09ce711% %MINIFYHTML082764051b0512980727a47c7fa09ce712%

Instead, SANA said it was a "drone of the Turkish regime,quot; that had been shot down in the region. The plane was shot down over the city of Saraqeb in Idlib, he said.

In a statement cited by SANA, the Syrian army also announced "the closure of airspace for aircraft flights and any aircraft traveling over the northwestern region of Syria, especially over the Idlib governorate."

The SANA report quoted a military source as saying: "Any aircraft that violates our airspace will be treated as a hostile flight that must be shot down and prevent it from achieving its objectives."

The forces loyal to the president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russian air power, have renewed an offensive to capture Idlib from opposition forces, backed by Turkey. Since the operation intensified in December, Syrian government forces have advanced rapidly to the last stronghold of the opposition, retaking the M5 strategic highway and consolidating control over parts of Aleppo province, which borders Idlib.

Erdogan promises to keep the doors open for refugees heading to Europe (1:55)

Turkey says the operation violates agreements signed with Russia in 2017 and 2018 to establish de-escalation zones in the region.

Tensions have increased in recent days after 34 Turkish troops died in air attacks by the Syrian government in Idlib. The toll was the biggest military loss suffered by the Turkish army since intervening in the Syrian conflict in 2016, and in response, Ankara said it hit dozens of Syrian government targets and "neutralized,quot; 2,212 "soldiers and elements."

Speaking in Hatay on Sunday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Ankara's response had also destroyed eight Syrian helicopters, 103 tanks, 72 artillery and rocket launchers, and three air defense systems. He also said that the Turkish response is called "Spring Shield,quot; operation.

Damascus has not yet commented on the Turkish claims.

"We have no intention of confronting Russia. Our goal is to stop the massacres, radicalization and migration of the Syrian regime," said Akar, quoted by the Turkish media.

He then promised reprisals against the attacks against the Turkish forces and their observation posts in Idlib and said: "Turkey will only attack soldiers and elements of the Syrian regime in Idlib that attacked the Turkish troops … Turkey expects Russia to use its influence to end Syria. regime attacks. "

There were no immediate comments from Russia.

The renewed hostilities in Idlib have displaced almost one million people, mostly women and children, according to the United Nations. The death of some 299 civilians was also confirmed.

Mark Lowcock, head of the UN humanitarian agency, described the situation as "the greatest history of humanitarian terror of the 21st century,quot; and called for an immediate ceasefire.