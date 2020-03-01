SUV driver deliberately runs over 4 teenagers walking in Burlingame – Up News Info San Francisco

BURLINGAME (Up News Info SF) – A driver allegedly drove his SUV to a sidewalk and deliberately hit 4 teenagers, according to police.

It happened at approximately 5:21 p.m. in the area of ​​Howard Avenue and Carendon Road.

The driver fled the scene and was then arrested near the 800 block of Burlingame Avenue. The police identified him as Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, 18.

Two of the victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to Stanford Hospital. The other two were treated for moderate injuries at the San Francisco General Hospital.

Adibi was arrested for a felony of abuse and attempted murder. The police ask anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division of the Burlingame Police Department at 650 777-4100.