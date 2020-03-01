Suspect killed in shooting with deputies in Santa Clarita – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc105745e5021fc85135866cf90b79bfc11% %MINIFYHTMLc105745e5021fc85135866cf90b79bfc12%
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A man was beaten and killed in a shooting in the parking lot of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff station on Sunday. No deputy was injured.
The incident occurred around 2:29 p.m., according to authorities. Police said there is no danger to the public at this time.
There was no additional information available.
This is a developing story. Please check the updates.
