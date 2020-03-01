Suspect in Fremont stabbing, armed robbery behind bars – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Fremont police arrested a 36-year-old Oakland man on Friday night facing several charges related to an armed robbery in which a 69-year-old man was beaten and stabbed while being carried away Your wallet, officers said.

The police were called at 9:34 p.m. On Friday at the intersection of Osgood Road and Prune Avenue, where the 69-year-old man told police that he had been punched in the face and had his wallet removed. He told police there were two suspects.

Fremont police said officers later "flooded the area,quot; and found a man who matched one of the assailants in the BART Warm Springs station parking lot. The victim identified him a short time later and, while he was still at the scene, he realized that he was bleeding and had also been stabbed, police said, adding that the officers found "evidence about the suspect that linked him to the stabbing. and theft. "

David Carrasquillo, of Oakland, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, elder abuse, possession of theft tools and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Officers on Saturday were still looking for the second suspect.

