Super Tuesday's race stiffens in Amy Klobuchar's Minnesota – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Bernie Sanders has the opportunity to strike a shameful blow to Amy Klobuchar in the home state of the moderate Senator on Super Tuesday, thanks to a large and motivated progressive base in a state where he was once considered an assailant to win.

With the Democratic presidential campaign of the Vermont senator on the rise nationwide and Klobuchar still struggling for a breakthrough, observers increasingly see the race in Minnesota as a jolt. Losing his home state would be very damaging to Klobuchar, whose main selling point throughout the campaign has been his three state victories for the US Senate. UU., Which points as proof that you can win with a call between parties in the heart of the United States.

"If you can't make that argument in your home state, you can't do it anywhere else," said Gregg Peppin, a veteran Republican strategist in Minnesota.

Sanders, who won the Minnesota election committees in 2016, planned to take his Super Tuesday campaign to St. Paul for a rally Monday night.

Klobuchar seemed confident about his chances during a FoxNews town hall Thursday night.

"I think I should win my status," he said. "I think I have 10 points of advantage and I have worked hard and people know me very well."

But his campaign in recent days has not exuded confidence. In a memo released on Monday about the state of the race, campaign manager Justin Buoen did not predict the victory and said "we also expect Amy to do well,quot; in Minnesota. Klobuchar had a last-minute rally scheduled for Sunday night in the suburb of St. Louis Park to try to block his territory, and planned to return home for elementary night.

Meanwhile, radio waves and social networks have been full of ads for Michael Bloomberg. and the campaigns of Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren had planned voting events for the weekend. However, it was not clear if they would draw much support from Klobuchar or Sanders.

"Amy Klobuchar is the favorite of her hometown and she will receive a lot of support for that, but there are devoted supporters of Bernie Sanders," said Larry Jacobs, a political scientist at the University of Minnesota. "Those people are not going to decide on Klobuchar because of a home advantage, they are going to vote their passion and conscience for Bernie Sanders."

A wild card in the race is that this is the first presidential primary in Minnesota since 1992, and the first that is binding for both parties since 1956. Among the unknowns is how many voters, in a state that has no registration by party, could stay home because their names and preferences of elementary party must be reported to the main state parties.

Klobuchar has a long list of endorsements for much of the Democratic establishment in Minnesota, including former Vice President Walter Mondale and current Governor Tim Walz. But Sanders is backed by two progressive stars with national supporters: US Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison, as well as some other officials on the left. TakeAction Minnesota, a powerful grassroots organization, is mobilizing supporters to assist Sanders.

"He will be close in Minnesota, but the people who support Bernie are very clear about his support for him," said Kenza Hadj-Moussa, public affairs director for the group.

TakeAction Minnesota has 150,000 people within its "universe," said Hadj-Moussa, which ranges from full members to people on their digital lists and veterans of previous campaigns. The group has been reaching those people through text banking, phone calls, emails and knocking on doors in low-income neighborhoods, he said, and they are identifying additional followers of Sanders.

And they are ready to continue until November if he is the Democratic candidate.

"We will support your campaign while it lasts," Hadj-Moussa said.

