Students in quarantine at UC Davis may return to school; Negative test for coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

DAVIS (Up News Info SF) – A UC Davis student and two roommates were able to return to campus on Saturday night after their test for the coronavirus was negative, health officials said.

Yolo County public health officials notified university officials of the test results. The student was hospitalized earlier this week when he went to the health center with a cough and runny nose and told employees that he may have been in contact with someone suffering from the coronavirus.

The student and his two roommates who lived in Kearney Hall on the UC Davis campus were immediately quarantined. The news of the quarantine sent a blind around the campus.

Our student who has been isolated at home and examined for COVID-19 DOES NOT have #coronavirus as confirmed by @YoloCountyCA Public health. We continue to recommend that people practice proper hand washing and other good hygiene. (1/3) – UC Davis (@ucdavis) March 1, 2020

On social media, university officials asked all students to continue practicing proper hand washing and other good hygiene.

Accommodation and meals for students at the school have also maintained an intensive cleaning program.

