Stop making these 10 WhatsApp errors right now

Isaac Novak
Stop making these 10 WhatsApp mistakes right now

March 2, 2020

Stop making these 10 WhatsApp errors right now

WhatsApp It may seem like another chat application, but over the years it has become a social media platform in itself. From sharing status messages to chats and group calls, WhatsApp can do many things. But the problem with WhatsApp is that there is no concept of sending friend requests first and the fact that almost everyone in your phone's contact list can find it on WhatsApp, so things can be a bit complicated . Here are 10 mistakes you should stop making in WhatsApp at this time.

Do not invite everyone to your WhatsApp account. Remove irrelevant people from your contact list or block them

Do not invite everyone to your WhatsApp account. Remove irrelevant people from your contact list or block them

Take some time regularly to clear your contact list and remove the phone numbers of people with whom you are no longer in contact. If you think you may need your contact number at some time, block these irrelevant numbers in WhatsApp at least. There is little meaning for your former landlord or the maid who used to work at home five years ago to find it on WhatsApp. Remember, almost everyone uses a smartphone in India and almost everyone uses WhatsApp.

Make sure your profile picture on WhatsApp doesn't reveal too much about you

Make sure your profile picture on WhatsApp doesn't reveal too much about you

It is a good idea to keep a simple profile picture. Make sure your profile picture does not reveal too much information about your family members. This is important because your WhatsApp profile picture can be seen by everyone in your contact list. However, there are three privacy options on who can see your profile picture: Everyone (which means all WhatsApp users), My contacts (people in your contact list) and Nobody (this is as good as not adding any Photo). But there is no option to hide your photo from selected contacts.

Don't forget to add the pin of

Don't forget to add the "two-step verification,quot; pin to protect your WhatsApp account

This will prevent you from being a victim of SIM swap fraud. In addition, you will not allow others to set up your WhatsApp account on another phone by stealing the OTP. Go to the settings and add "two-step verification,quot; to prevent another person from blocking your account and use your WhatsApp account on another device without your knowledge.

Do not share your status messages publicly with everyone on WhatsApp

Do not share your status messages publicly with everyone on WhatsApp

The status messages are private and are intended to be shared with your friends, family and definitely not with your wala, maid or newspaper taxi driver. Be sure to use the privacy settings correctly to filter out unnecessary people from viewing their status messages.

Don't let everyone add it to WhatsApp groups

Don't let everyone add it to WhatsApp groups

There is an option to restrict who can add it to group messages. The privacy setting is: Everyone (anyone on WhatsApp can add it to a group), My contacts (only people in your contact list can add it to groups) and My contacts except (this option allows you to select who can add it to a group ) group). It is always a good idea not to allow any random person to add it to any group chat.

Disable the option to automatically add all WhatsApp multimedia files in your phone's gallery

Disable the option to automatically add all WhatsApp multimedia files in your phone's gallery

This is another critical configuration to be careful. Remember that all those WhatsApp photos consume the internal storage of your phone when they are saved in the gallery. Therefore, unless you explicitly want all those silly "good morning,quot; pictures to appear in your gallery, disable this option in the setup menu.

Disable automatic chat backup on Google Drive or iCloud. Instead of chat backups, export specific chats

Disable automatic chat backup on Google Drive or iCloud. Instead of chat backups, export specific chats

WhatsApp chat backups saved in iCloud or Google Drive are not encrypted. Therefore, if some chats are important and should be saved, it is a good idea to export and store them safely elsewhere. Making an unnecessary backup of all WhatsApp chats takes up storage and is often of little use.

Do not share pornographic clips or hidden video clips of people on WhatsApp. This can take you to jail

Do not share pornographic clips or hidden video clips of people on WhatsApp. This can take you to jail

Don't spread unverified news, hate messages or rumors about sensitive issues on WhatsApp, unless you want to be arrested

Don't spread unverified news, hate messages or rumors about sensitive issues on WhatsApp, unless you want to be arrested

The police have the authority to dig up their WhatsApp chats to find out if they played a role in exchanging fake news to incite violence. Therefore, unless you want to have problems, don't spread unverified news or rumors about sensitive issues.

Do not make the mistake of running a WhatsApp account with the name of another person. This qualifies for impersonation and is a crime

Do not make the mistake of running a WhatsApp account with the name of another person. This qualifies for impersonation and is a crime

