Stop making these 10 WhatsApp errors right now

It is a good idea to keep a simple profile picture. Make sure your profile picture does not reveal too much information about your family members. This is important because your WhatsApp profile picture can be seen by everyone in your contact list. However, there are three privacy options on who can see your profile picture: Everyone (which means all WhatsApp users), My contacts (people in your contact list) and Nobody (this is as good as not adding any Photo). But there is no option to hide your photo from selected contacts.