Gadgets Now The |
Debashis Sarkar The |
March 2, 2020, 07:38 AM IST
1/11
Stop making these 10 WhatsApp errors right now
…Read more
11/2
Do not invite everyone to your WhatsApp account. Remove irrelevant people from your contact list or block them
Take some time regularly to clear your contact list and remove the phone numbers of people with whom you are no longer in contact. If you think you may need your contact number at some time, block these irrelevant numbers in WhatsApp at least. There is little meaning for your former landlord or the maid who used to work at home five years ago to find it on WhatsApp. Remember, almost everyone uses a smartphone in India and almost everyone uses WhatsApp.
…Read more
11/3
Make sure your profile picture on WhatsApp doesn't reveal too much about you
It is a good idea to keep a simple profile picture. Make sure your profile picture does not reveal too much information about your family members. This is important because your WhatsApp profile picture can be seen by everyone in your contact list. However, there are three privacy options on who can see your profile picture: Everyone (which means all WhatsApp users), My contacts (people in your contact list) and Nobody (this is as good as not adding any Photo). But there is no option to hide your photo from selected contacts.
…Read more
4/11
Don't forget to add the "two-step verification,quot; pin to protect your WhatsApp account
This will prevent you from being a victim of SIM swap fraud. In addition, you will not allow others to set up your WhatsApp account on another phone by stealing the OTP. Go to the settings and add "two-step verification,quot; to prevent another person from blocking your account and use your WhatsApp account on another device without your knowledge.
…Read more
11/5
Do not share your status messages publicly with everyone on WhatsApp
The status messages are private and are intended to be shared with your friends, family and definitely not with your wala, maid or newspaper taxi driver. Be sure to use the privacy settings correctly to filter out unnecessary people from viewing their status messages.
…Read more
6/11
Don't let everyone add it to WhatsApp groups
There is an option to restrict who can add it to group messages. The privacy setting is: Everyone (anyone on WhatsApp can add it to a group), My contacts (only people in your contact list can add it to groups) and My contacts except (this option allows you to select who can add it to a group ) group). It is always a good idea not to allow any random person to add it to any group chat.
…Read more
11/7
Disable the option to automatically add all WhatsApp multimedia files in your phone's gallery
This is another critical configuration to be careful. Remember that all those WhatsApp photos consume the internal storage of your phone when they are saved in the gallery. Therefore, unless you explicitly want all those silly "good morning,quot; pictures to appear in your gallery, disable this option in the setup menu.
…Read more
11/8
Disable automatic chat backup on Google Drive or iCloud. Instead of chat backups, export specific chats
WhatsApp chat backups saved in iCloud or Google Drive are not encrypted. Therefore, if some chats are important and should be saved, it is a good idea to export and store them safely elsewhere. Making an unnecessary backup of all WhatsApp chats takes up storage and is often of little use.
…Read more
9/11
Do not share pornographic clips or hidden video clips of people on WhatsApp. This can take you to jail
…Read more
11/10
Don't spread unverified news, hate messages or rumors about sensitive issues on WhatsApp, unless you want to be arrested
The police have the authority to dig up their WhatsApp chats to find out if they played a role in exchanging fake news to incite violence. Therefore, unless you want to have problems, don't spread unverified news or rumors about sensitive issues.
…Read more
11/11
Do not make the mistake of running a WhatsApp account with the name of another person. This qualifies for impersonation and is a crime
…Read more