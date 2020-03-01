Steve McNamara greets Israel Folau as the fight of the Catalans to beat Hull FC | Rugby League News

















2:21



James Maloney inspired Catalans Dragons to a late victory over Hull FC at KCOM Stadium

James Maloney inspired Catalans Dragons to a late victory over Hull FC at KCOM Stadium

The head of the Catalans Steve McNamara praised the contribution of Israel Folau after he helped the French team to a final 34-29 victory at Hull.

%MINIFYHTML4cf96eb2feea7a472d484d587a52379911% %MINIFYHTML4cf96eb2feea7a472d484d587a52379912%

The 30-year-old Australian was the center of attention in his first appearance in the Super League in England since he signed a 12-month contract with the Catalans after Rugby Australia fired him last May for making anti-LGBT + comments in the social networks. .

He struggled to have an impact when Hull ran 24 points with no response on each side of the break and seemed ready to win again when the hosts advanced 28-10 ahead.

The Catalans responded with three quick attempts in the second half to level the scores, but the hosts thought Marc Sneyd won it with a drop goal three minutes from time.

However, Folau produced an excellent capture to regain possession of a brief initial kick-off of the Catalans, which resulted in James Maloney crashing the winning marker to the delight of Chief McNamara.

"To kick off and for Izzy to come up and take it with one hand and give us the chance to win it, we are obviously happy with the final result," McNamara said.

"He is a special player and it was a special trap. I thought we used it during the game, I thought we could have used it more."

"I thought it was solid today without being spectacular. But it comes out with a very good play to give us one last chance."

"Without a doubt, he is a true talent. We didn't give him any area today, we never kicked the ball, but he worked hard for the team, which is formidable."

"It's more a threat of attack and I was disappointed that we didn't kick the ball anymore, we never did well."

0:59 Lee Radford says that Hull KR's defeat to the Catalans was heartbreaking after losing to the last play of the game Lee Radford says that Hull KR's defeat to the Catalans was heartbreaking after losing to the last play of the game

The helmet's head coach, Lee Radford, was gutted to see his team squander their considerable advantage in the second half.

"I thought we did enough to win the game, probably twice. It's also heartbreaking that way on the last play of the game," Radford said.

"I think they had a little wind in their sails and we didn't break the back of that. That's something we have to improve on."

"Today I thought we did enough to get the result. It's two steps forward and one step back."

When asked if he can train against Folau's late capture, Radford added: "He can, but unfortunately we don't have anyone measuring 8 & # 39; 2,quot; on our team and anyone who can jump so high on our team, so which is very difficult to replicate. "