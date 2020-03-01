Stars attend Coolie Farewell Party No. 1

The closing party of the upcoming Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan Coolie No. 1 movie was a star-filled affair last night. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a new version of his own 1995 film with the same name. The original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. A lot of celebrities attended the closing party of the movie that was held in the city last night.

Karisma Kapoor, who was part of the original film, was also present at the party. Akshay Kumar, Sophie Choudry, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’souza, Vikash Bahl, Alaya Furniturewala, Manish Malhotra along with director David Dhawan and the cast of the film.