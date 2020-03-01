Star Wars actor Joonas Suotamo and his wife, Milla Pohjasvaara, did not name their daughter after Chewbacca, against the reports

Joonas Suotamo and his wife, Milla Pohjasvaara, recently had their first child, and jokingly decided to name her for her character in the Star Warss franchise.

Joonas and Milla said they named their son in honor of the notorious character, however, they declared at the end of their publication that they had not yet decided on an official name.

On Twitter this Friday, the 33-year-old actor announced that he and his wife were "blessed,quot; to welcome a new member to their family, referring to her as their "little princess." They finished the publication with: "Welcome to the world Princess Bacca!"

In a photograph, "Baby Bacca,quot; is shown sleeping in her crib while wearing a cute monkey. This marks their second child, since Joonas and Milla also have a 1-year-old son named Aatos. The former professional basketball player stated that his one-year-old son would have to get used to other people who are now in the house.

They expect little Aatos to be a "big big brother," said his post. As previously reported, Suotamo began working as Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise in 2015 with Star Wars: The Force Awakens

He later assumed the role when Peter Mayhew left work permanently. Since then, he has starred The Last Jedi, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as much as Solo: a Star Wars story. For the most part, Joonas is known for his work in Star Wars.

The actor has no problem putting his work in Star Wars on full screen on Instagram, including many promotional photos, photos and photos with the actor holding a Chewbacca toy. However, with the birth of his last baby, the actor took a break from posting about Star Wars and uploaded two photos of his son.

Ad

About five days ago, the actor announced the release of a new digital and Bluray version of The rise of Skywalker. And a week ago, Joonas shared a photo with Chewbacca behind the other two main characters in the franchise, along with the legend: "Hi guys, wait for Wookie!"



Post views:

0 0