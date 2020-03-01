St J & # 39; stone 0 – 1 Celtic

The Celtic made its way to the semifinals of the William Hill Scottish Cup with a tough 1-0 victory over St Johnstone.

The Hoops were kicked out of the Europa League in the knockout stage by the Danish side FC Copenhagen on Thursday night, but they didn't show the "angry reaction,quot; that Chief Neil Lennon was looking for in the first half without goals in a windy McDiarmid Park.

The visitors improved after the break and finally found the breakthrough, just when Tommy Wright's men seemed revitalized, in the 81st minute, Hoops attacker Ryan Christie snuggled in a free kick from the width that seemed to cross the net. Zander Clark, although defender Christopher Jullien also claimed the goal.

It was the 34th consecutive victory of the Celtic in a national cup competition and, in the middle of its current period of domination in Scotland, the Parkhead club won the last three finals of the Scottish Cup, and given the defeat of the quarterfinals of the Rangers against Hearts on Saturday will be big favorites to do it four straight.

Lennon returned defender Nir Bitton, Christie and striker Leigh Griffiths aside, the latter pairing with Odsonne Edouard, 27 goals.

Defenders Scott Tanser and Liam Gordon returned to the Saints team that had already lost 7-0 and 3-0 against the Hoops this season and, in humid and windy conditions, gave as good as in the first half after Christie shot . wide in the third minute from the edge of the box.

Midfielders Matt Butcher and David Wotherspoon had efforts for the home team that tried to take the fight to Celtic. In the 12th minute, some intelligent construction work on the edge of the Saints' box ended with Edouard playing Callum McGregor, but Clark stopped the midfielder's low handling from 14 yards.

After St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry fired a free kick from Wotherspoon right after the post, Perth goalkeeper saved a domesticated Edouard volley at the other end.

Five minutes into the interval, there was a rare moment of excitement when Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster spun a powerful impulse from Drey Wright around the post before tilting Jamie McCart's header from Butcher's corner over the bar, but the home team could not capitalize.

The visiting fans, occupying three of the four stands, were more impressed with the start of the second half. Christie and end James Forrest combined in the St Johnstone box before the latter fired a wide-angle shot from the far post, with Edouard snuggling a shot a few moments later.

Clark then rejected an effort with Forrest's left with Griffiths waiting to jump, Hoops striker then fired a high shot over the bar after another search run by defender Kristoffer Ajer had opened the local defense.

When Celtic turned the screw, and before Tom Rogic replaced Griffiths, Christie fired a shot from 12 yards past the far post. However, Butcher's shot on the turn at the other end, which was also close, was a moment of relief. The reaction of Celtic and Clark returned, saved from Christie's short run in the 67th minute, was quite magnificent.

He then tipped Edouard's heel from a Forrest center towards the post before Parkhead defender Jullien couldn't turn the ball over the line.

It was Celtic's turn to be under pressure, but with 10 minutes remaining, after Jamie McCart was reprimanded for a foul on Forrest on the right, Christie's curly delivery ended behind Clark, with Jullien claiming a touch, and Celtic marched once more.