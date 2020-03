Day 1 of 1

Sri Lanka In Game Bangladesh Wome 18-1 (4.0 ov)

%MINIFYHTML12f99db7555a0df59fd7c690774d92e013% %MINIFYHTML12f99db7555a0df59fd7c690774d92e014%

Bangladesh Women are 18 by 1 with 16.0 overs remaining