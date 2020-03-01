Sri Lanka vs West Indies: summary and statistics

Angelo Mathews took four wickets when Sri Lanka completed a 3-0 ODI series laundering over the West Indies with an exciting six-run victory at Pallekele.

After half a century that Kusal Mendis (55) and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) had taken the hosts to 307, the West Indies were well positioned in the persecution with fifty of each of the first three: Shai Hope (76) , Sunil Ambris (60) and Nicholas Pooran (50), before Mathews won it for Sri Lanka with his last burst of four wicket.

The veteran SUV eliminated Pooran in 40th place and then represented the dangerous duo of Kieron Pollard (49) and Jason Holder (eight). Even then, it seemed that Fabian Allen (37 of 15 balls) could beat the Windies, only for Mathews to catch him in the two deep balls until the final.

Sri Lanka had a solid start after choosing to hit first in the draw with Avishka Fernando (29) and Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (44) putting 60 for the first wicket and even with both starters fired, Sri Lanka kicked while Mendis and Kusal Perera ( 44) added 89 for the third wicket.

At that time, the local team was seeing a total well of more than 300, but despite the efforts of Dhananjaya and Thisara Perera (38 of 31), the West Indies kept them under control and Sri Lanka withdrew from the last ball of the tickets, Alzarri Joseph taking 4-65.

Sri Lanka 307 remained the third highest total of ODI on the ground, although when Hope and Ambris brought the 100 association for the first wicket in 17, the West Indies had the perfect platform to mount a successful chase and tear it down. the fourth

The stand broke at 111, but once Hope also fell, Pooran and Pollard took over, sharing a 47 stand for the third wicket before Mathews left his mark.

The game remained in balance with the West Indies eight down, needing 13 to win from the last and while Allen got the first Mathews ball for four, he got into the deep center of the next and Mathews used all his experience to play safely . Remove the rest of the envelope and seal the victory.