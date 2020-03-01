Social media influencers show the murky side of campaign ads

SAN FRANCISCO – The green light of Facebook for political campaigns to pay prominent users of social networks to spread their messages is highlighting the difficulties in establishing rules for the ever-changing world of online political campaigns.

%MINIFYHTMLfcf2bd55f2aac67bc9b9fd02d16bb03511% %MINIFYHTMLfcf2bd55f2aac67bc9b9fd02d16bb03512%

The company's rule change in mid-February came days after Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg exposed a void in Facebook's political advertising guidelines by promoting his campaign through popular Instagram personalities followed by millions of people younger.

Bloomberg's publications were not much more than using self-critical humor to sell the appeal of the old candidate, using a tactic that until now was largely used to sell skin care products or clothing subscription services on social networks . But the lack of supervision and clear rules on marketing influencers, along with their effectiveness in reaching younger audiences, makes them fit for misuse.

Even with the change, Facebook's policies leave a lot of loopholes, which campaigns and candidates will likely find ways to exploit until election day, said Dipayan Ghosh, a former Facebook employee who is currently co-director of Harvard digital platforms and the democracy project. And if campaigns can do it, he said, so can scammers and foreign governments.

"We are in the midst of great confusion and problems," Ghosh said.

Bloomberg easily circumvented many of the rules that technology companies have imposed over the years to protect American elections from interference and misinformation. After Russia used social media ads in an attempt to influence the 2016 presidential elections, Facebook began demanding campaigns to verify its identity with an US ID. UU. Or a postal address and reveal how much they spent on posting each ad.

Before the explosion of social networks, it was clearer what an ad is and what is not, and therefore, what is subject to revelations and other rules. With social networks, a campaign can pay influential users to spread a message on their behalf, without buying an ad and being subject to its rules.

"This is a new type of activity that simply did not exist when the rules for Internet political communications were last updated," said Commissioner Ellen L. Weintraub of the Federal Election Commission.

The policy change involves what Facebook calls "brand content,quot;: sponsored elements published by common users that are generally paid by companies or organizations. Advertisers pay influential users directly to post about their brand. Because Facebook does not make money directly, such publications are not governed by Facebook's advertising policies.

Before the changes in mid-February, Facebook tried to dissuade campaigns from using that branded content by preventing them from using a tool designed to help advertisers publish those posts on Facebook and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook. Changing the rules now allows campaigns in the US. UU. Use this tool, provided you have been authorized by Facebook to post political ads and reveal who paid for the sponsored publications. Campaigns that avoid using the tool, as Bloomberg had done, now run the risk of suspending their accounts.

"After listening to several campaigns, we agree that there is a place for brand content in the political discussion on our platforms," ​​Facebook said.

Politicians will not yet be required to reveal how much they paid the influencers to run the publications. And the publications will not appear in the online catalog of political ads on Facebook, allowing other campaigns, journalists and surveillance groups to see the type of messages that politicians are pressing.

The new Facebook rules will not apply to someone who simply creates or shares a post about a politician without receiving a payment.

Facebook said it is asking the influential accounts that published Bloomberg memes to retroactively use the tool for such publications. After this happens, the publications will be labeled as a "paid partnership,quot; with Bloomberg.

Google says it doesn't allow political messages using its main tools to connect with influential people, but campaigns can make individual arrangements with influential YouTube people. These videos would be covered by the general disclosure rules, but would not be added to Google’s political advertising database. Twitter prohibits all political ads, but "organic content,quot; such as influencers' posts are not covered.

The Bloomberg campaign had taken the unconventional step of paying more than a dozen influential people on Instagram, individuals with many followers, to post Bloomberg memes. The memes showed the 78-year-old candidate, awkwardly, asking influential people with names like "Tank Sinatra,quot; to help him raise his profile among the youngest.

"Can you post a meme that lets everyone know that I am a good candidate?" Bloomberg wrote in one of the exchanges published by an Instagram account with almost 15 million followers. The candidate then sent him a photo with baggy Chinese shorts, an orange polo shirt and a zipped vest. The answer: "Ooof that will cost like a billion dollars." The billionaire candidate responded by asking where to send the money.

The Bloomberg campaign said it was reaching those who are not normally interested in everyday politics and makes them "feel that they are not only getting a generic canned statement," said campaign spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

The Bloomberg campaign refused to say how much he paid for the sponsored publications, or if he had more in progress.

Ghosh, the Harvard critic, said that sponsored publications should be treated like any other advertisement, so that people can see how much was paid and how widely a publication was received. Ghosh said voters do not distinguish between ads, in which campaigns pay Facebook directly, and sponsored publications, in which campaigns pay influencers.

"It is incredulous to think that Facebook cannot provide greater transparency," Ghosh said. "Facebook simply doesn't want to get into those waters. Doing so would provide a level of responsibility that this company will avoid at all times."