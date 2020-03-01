Snow is expected late Sunday and early Monday

Sunday's rains are expected to turn into snowfall during the night in the Denver region as a cold front moves toward the plains from the mountains.





The storm system should drop between three and nine inches of snow in the mountains on Sunday before moving to the hillsides and plains on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The Denver area will likely see a mixture of snow and rain at the end of the afternoon that will turn into snow at night, according to the weather service. The storm is expected to fall between one and three inches of snow on the plains, with the foothills and the Palmer Divide seeing the highest end of that range.

On Monday, the snowfall will continue in the mountains, with another two inches possible. Light snowfall could also continue on the plains on Monday morning, along with patches of fog before 11 a.m., according to the weather service.

Sunday's high temperature is expected to be 51 degrees, while Monday temperatures will reach 40 degrees. The rest of the week is expected to be dry and temperate, temperatures are forecast to reach 60 degrees on Friday and Saturday.