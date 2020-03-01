"Slovakia has woken up,quot;: the ruling party suffers a decisive electoral defeat

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: the ruling party of a lifetime in Slovakia suffered a radical defeat in the national elections on Saturday, paving the way for a new government coalition that promised to fight corruption and promote the rule of law.
The leader of the largest opposition party, Igor Matovic, promised to make the most of the moment.
"We took a difficult path during this campaign," said Mr. Matovic, the leader of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities, or OLANO party. “We try to wake a sleeping dragon. We are very happy that Slovakia has woken up. "
The election, in which Mr. Matovic's party won 25 percent of the votes, compared to 18 percent of the ruling party, SMER-SD, was the culmination of one of the most turbulent periods in Slovak politics . And the problems that convulse the small country of Central Europe are the same that arise through democracies throughout the former Soviet bloc.
Populists hope to take advantage of public anger by appealing to an aggrieved sense of nationalism, often competing with progressives who cling to the European Union's flag as a symbol of a future that brings the nations of the continent closer, no further.
The election results come two years after the murders of an investigative journalist, Jan Kuciak, and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, he surprised Slovakia and changed the political order, led to the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico and left the ruling party, SMER-SD, reeling.
In a vacuum, several forces have emerged.
In the Slovak National Uprising Square in Bratislava, under a plaque commemorating the 1989 Velvet Revolution that paved the way for the eventual independence of the country, flowers and candles pay tribute to Mr. Kuciak. It has become a symbol of another revolution: a battle against powerful oligarchs and deep-rooted corruption that has led to the lowest levels of public trust in the state and its institutions in two decades.
The wave of protests after the murders helped boost the election last year of the country's first female president, the environmental lawyer. Zuzana Caputova.
But right at the end of the street, in a small bookstore called Knihy LIC, the owners promoted a special book about Marian Kotleba, the leader of the Neofascist Popular Party Our Slovakia, and totalitarian ideologies.
Mr. Kotleba's party has grown in popularity throughout the country since he entered Parliament surprisingly in 2016 and after winning approximately 8 percent of the vote on Saturday, he will remain a voice of opposition to the new government.
However, in recent weeks, OLANO reached the top of the polls, capturing in many ways the political chaos of the moment. Directed by Mr. Matovic, owner of a regional media, began as an anti-corruption movement more than a decade ago, but only now has it caught fire.
Beyond the party's claims of wanting to fight systemic corruption, it has no coherent political vision. Instead, he threw a broad network for candidates in national elections, turning to activists, politicians, public figures, teachers and even a comedian and a tennis player.
Michal Vasecka, a sociologist at the Bratislava Policy Institute, described the party as "chameleonic."
"It can change between different attitudes while maintaining the anti-corruption line," he said.
Campaign under the slogan "Together against the Mafia,quot;, Mr. Matovic conducted a campaign like no other view before in the country.
In January he flew to Cannes, France, and was filmed at the gates of an opulent villa owned by a former finance minister and former member of SMER-SD. "Bonjour, mafia," he said before stating that the house was owned by the Slovak Republic.
A few weeks later, he went to Cyprus and found the mailboxes of dozens of ghost companies connected to PENTA, a financial group owned by oligarchs, which seeks to demonstrate how the powerful avoid paying taxes.
He also gained notoriety for the stunts that angered many of the people he would need to work with to form a coalition government, including throwing a bag full of empty syringes over the head of a fellow opposition lawmaker after disapproving an interview. in the newspaper about which the legislator gave drugs, and with a sign that said: "He is drunk,quot;, next to the president of Parliament during a recent session.
In an interview before the elections, Mr. Matovic defended the unconventional campaign. "As for we are not standard, yes, we are," he said. "But all the things that happened here in recent years have not been standard policies either."
Matovic said his party would represent the country with dignity. "The West doesn't need to worry," he said. “They can be happy. The world will finally not have to be ashamed of Slovakia. "
When asked about party politics beyond the issue of corruption, he said he had launched a large network on purpose. "Our movement and our ticket are essentially reflecting Slovakia," he said. "It's not a color or black and white. It's colorful."
Many opposition groups in Eastern and Central Europe have failed to defeat the most entrenched parties because they could not unite around a single person or party. That division has allowed government parties to maintain control of power even if they do not have majority public support.
Before the elections on Saturday, all leaders of potential coalition parties promised to work together to offer an alternative to SMER-SD.
"I will do everything in my power to show that we can be responsible, stable and that the mafia that will be waiting for our mistakes has no chance of returning to power," Matovic said.
However, at the same time, public anger has also fueled the rise of Kotleba and his party, an ascension, driven by dozens of Facebook pages full of hoaxes, hateful and racist content that gathered support among young people, which many Slovakians Seen in horror.
"We are the sword that can protect Slovakia," Kotleba said last month at a "blessing,quot; ceremony in a small church on a hill above Drazovce, about 40 miles from Bratislava. He promised to protect the country from the decadent West, "Islamization,quot; and the "L.G.B.T. agenda."
In addition to Mr. Kotleba, who faces a trial this month for the promotion of neo-Nazi symbols, his party's fine includes people convicted of extremist or racist crimes.
Before the results arrived, Karolina Farska, 21, a student who organized the protests against Mr. Kuciak's murder, said this election was unlike any other in recent history, and that the election was crude.
"These elections are not the same as we see every four years," he said. "I really think this is a referendum on what kind of country we really want."