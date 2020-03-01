"Slovakia has woken up,quot;: the ruling party suffers a decisive electoral defeat

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: the ruling party of a lifetime in Slovakia suffered a radical defeat in the national elections on Saturday, paving the way for a new government coalition that promised to fight corruption and promote the rule of law.

The leader of the largest opposition party, Igor Matovic, promised to make the most of the moment.

%MINIFYHTMLdeeb2c7642e6ebbd76c04fbb49c7826c11% %MINIFYHTMLdeeb2c7642e6ebbd76c04fbb49c7826c12%

"We took a difficult path during this campaign," said Mr. Matovic, the leader of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities, or OLANO party. “We try to wake a sleeping dragon. We are very happy that Slovakia has woken up. "

The election, in which Mr. Matovic's party won 25 percent of the votes, compared to 18 percent of the ruling party, SMER-SD, was the culmination of one of the most turbulent periods in Slovak politics . And the problems that convulse the small country of Central Europe are the same that arise through democracies throughout the former Soviet bloc.

Populists hope to take advantage of public anger by appealing to an aggrieved sense of nationalism, often competing with progressives who cling to the European Union's flag as a symbol of a future that brings the nations of the continent closer, no further.