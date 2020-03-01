Slovak election gives Democrats vital test | News

Populist businessman Igor Matovic will become the next prime minister of Slovakia after his movement of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (Olano) has received great support in the elections.

Founded as a protest party against corruption 10 years ago, Olano emerged in the weeks leading up to Saturday's elections to get 25 percent of the votes in the middle of a highly fragmented field.

In an election campaign that focused on rampant corruption, the result means a change of direction for the small member of the EU and NATO.

The Slovaks have rejected the nationalism pursued by outgoing ruling parties and voted to remain in the mainstream centrist of Europe, analysts said.

However, after having pushed the leftist party nominally Smer to its first electoral defeat since 2002, Matovic now faces a significant challenge to form a ruling coalition.

It is likely that negotiations with other parties within a disparate block of "democratic opposition,quot; are complicated, while the electorate has clearly commissioned the next government to clean up a state plagued by corruption.

A new populism

Founded on an anti-theft platform by political showman Matovic, Olano is the first non-nationalist party to win an election since Slovakia gained independence in 1993.

The collapse in support of Smer's left-wing populism came as a result of the 2018 shooting of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiance Martina Kusnirova, and the subsequent exposure of deep corruption in politics, the judiciary and the police.

The outgoing ruling party saw that its participation in the vote fell to 18.29 percent from more than 28 percent in the last elections in 2016.

The populist party against immigration Sme Rodina came in third place with 8.24 percent. Meanwhile, Olano's center-right populist appeal seems to have exhausted the significant support of the neo-Nazi (LSNS), who was disappointed to finish with 7.97 percent.

A couple more center-right parties, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ludi, will also enter Parliament.

However, the coalition of Spolu and Progresivne Slovensko (PS), the liberal left-wing party linked to President Zuzana Caputova, who was dragged to victory by protests over Kuciak's murder in an election last year, was lost, already That fell short. 7 percent threshold.

"The new liberal parties seemed to misjudge Slovakia," said Juraj Marusiak of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. "The polls showed that Slovaks are generally conservative. The election has replaced left-wing nationalist populism with center-right populism."

However, many still see the result as significant and evidence that Slovakia has moved away from nationalism.

Analysts warned before the vote that another victory for Smer would have seen Slovakia shift to the illiberal course followed by neighboring Hungary and Poland, whose nationalist populist governments are in deep conflict with the EU.

"We want to show in these elections that Central Europe has not gone crazy," Matovic told reporters just before the vote.

Grigorij Meseznikov, president of the Institute of Public Affairs (IVO) based in Bratislava, called it "a crucial choice that decides where Slovakia will go."

The opposition and many media outlets have accused Smer and his leader Robert Fico since 2018 of allowing Slovakia to deteriorate into a "mafia state." Massive protests over Kuciak's murder pushed the authoritarian of the prime minister's chair in 2018, although he remained the power behind the throne.

Many accuse Fico of unleashing dangerous forces, and feared he was ready to work with LSNS if that meant he could hold on to power and maintain his oligarch networks.

"The fact that the potential for LSNS to take a role in government was so widely discussed shows that this anti-system party is no longer isolated from the mainstream," suggested Olga Gyarfasova of the Comenius University in Bratislava.

Faced with the Smer scandals, Matovic took advantage of his talent for the show and his leadership of a decade of his anti-graft movement to ride the wave of public anger. The slogan of the Olano campaign shouted on the billboards across the country: "Let's beat the mafia together."

The result makes Olano the third to win an election in Slovakia. All previous races since the country became independent in 1993 were won by Smer or before 2006 by Vladimir Meciar. The chaotic government of the authoritarian populist in the 1990s earned Slovakia the reputation of "the black hole of Europe."

Back from the edge?

After the vote, the focus is on how Olano can take Slovakia back from the edge.

Many analysts and parties distrust Matovic's grandiose style and limited focus on corruption. The country's health and education systems urgently need reforms and investments, they emphasize, and social problems such as migration and LGBT rights remain very controversial.

The unpredictability and inexperience of Matovic, as well as the shallow structure and unstable staff of his party, is another concern.

"Matovic is very effective in approaching voters tired of mainstream politics," Gyarfasova said. "But how can you rule with such & # 39; party & # 39 ;? such populism and entertainment is incompatible with effective government."

However, Jaroslav Nad, a member of the Olano executive committee and widely inclined to become Slovak's next defense minister, insisted that Olano understands that he now has a "tremendous responsibility,quot; to lead the next government.

The party will open negotiations with libertarian SaS and center-right Za Ludi. However, that would offer a small majority of 78 of the 150 seats in Parliament.

If Sme Rodina, who has often voted together with Smer and the LSNS in Parliament, be attracted on board, the next government would have the constitutional majority that Matovic insists is vital to clear the country. The leader of Olano is ready to speak first with the leader of Sme Rodina, Boris Kollar.

However, the inclusion of Sme Rodina would only expand the disparities between a set of parties that have little in common, except for their commitment to eliminate Smer.

Without that common enemy, it remains to be seen how effective a government could be.

Nad insisted that Matovic has "a much better relationship with the other party leaders than he seems,quot;, but many are skeptical.

But Olano's stance on issues other than corruption is not easy to determine. The party has made few clear political proposals, but has vaguely talked about increases in social spending. Such generosity could be difficult to swallow for some potential partners.

It is also likely that other sensitive issues, such as migration, LGBT rights or the environment, are bogged down by competitive visions of the conservative Catholic rural regions of Slovakia and the more liberal urban areas.

Meanwhile, with the Eurosceptic SaS and Sme Rodina also in the coalition, the next Slovak government will probably fight to differentiate itself from its neighbors in Central Europe as a pro-EU beacon, despite Matovic's statements praising the membership of the EU and NATO as cornerstones.

However, the biggest challenge will remain the cleanliness of the state. The trial of oligarch Marian Kocner for ordering the assassination of Kuciak, which began in January, has revealed how deeply the oligarch's tentacles linked to the Mafia reached Slovak politics, as well as the judiciary and the police.

Cleaning up the system would test any government, but for now all parties in the "democratic,quot; bloc insist they are ready for the challenge.

"We have no alternative but to form an effective government if we want to keep Smer and the extremists out of power," said Nad, who said the other parties have already pledged to support Matovic as the next prime minister.