Sia honors men at work, leader Colin Hay, at the Global APRA Music Awards

Introducing his & # 39; uncle & # 39; With the Distinguished Services Award at the ceremony, the creator of hits & # 39; Chandelier & # 39; Remember how he inspired her to enter music when she was only 12 years old.

Sia Furler He has paid a sincere tribute to Men working Leader Colin Hay at the Global APRA Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Successful creator "The Greatest" referred to Colin as his "uncle" when he took the stage to present him with the Distinguished Services Award at the ceremony on Wednesday, February 26, when the 44-year-old man revealed that he inspired her. Enter the music. When I was only 12 years old.

"For those who don't know, Colin partially raised me," Sia said. "I can't believe it. I've known you for a longer time in the room, you met me when I was a baby. And you were nice to me and you're always nice to me."

Sia's father, blues guitarist Phil Colson, played in a band with Colin, and Sia spent a month living with the star and his family in his New York home.

During that time, the creator of hits "Chandelier" accompanied Colin to the Grammy Awards at the age of 12, and watched the ceremony unfold from the comfort of a limousine.

"I remember seeing him and seeing Uncle Collie come up and accept an award and I remember thinking: & # 39; This seems like a pretty good life. Let's do all this & # 39;" he recalled.

"For those who have heard me sing, you will notice that Uncle Collie is in everything I do. And you are my favorite singer, so I love you."