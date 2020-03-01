Should robots have a face? – Up News Info

By Michael Corkery, The New York Times

When Tina Sorg first saw the robot rolling in her Giant supermarket in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she said to herself: "That's a bit strange."

Programmed to detect spills and debris in the hallways, the robot looked like an inkjet printer with a long neck.

"I needed personality," said Sorg, 55, who runs the beer and wine department of the store.

Then, during a night shift, he went to a nearby handicraft shop, brought a pair of bulging eyes and, when no one looked at them, placed them on top of the robot.

The eyes were a success with the executives of the global grocery company Ahold Delhaize, owner of the Giant and Stop & Shop supermarket chains. They are now a standard feature in the company's almost 500 robots in the United States.

The way this supermarket robot has its silly eyes touches a serious question: will robots with friendly faces and pretty names help people feel good about devices that are taking care of an increasing amount of human work? ?

Robots now work everywhere, from factories to living rooms. But the introduction of robots in public environments such as the grocery store is fueling new fears that humans will be expelled from their jobs. McKinsey, the consulting firm, says that supermarkets could immediately reduce "the set of working hours,quot; by up to 65% if they adopt all currently available automation technology.

"Margin pressure has made automation a requirement, not an option," McKinsey said in a report last year.

Retailers said their robot designs were not explicitly meant to calm the anguish over job losses. Still, companies of all sizes, from Carrefour in Spain to the Schnucks supermarket in St. Louis, are investing in tens of thousands of friendly robots that are rapidly changing human labor.

Most retail robots have enough human qualities to make them appear benign, but not too many to suggest that they are replacing humans completely.

"It's like Mary Poppins," said Peter Hancock, a professor at the University of Central Florida who studied the history of automation. "A spoonful of sugar causes the robots to fall."

