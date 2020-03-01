Should robots have a face? – Up News Info

By Michael Corkery, The New York Times

When Tina Sorg first saw the robot rolling in her Giant supermarket in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, she said to herself: "That's a bit strange."

Programmed to detect spills and debris in the hallways, the robot looked like an inkjet printer with a long neck.

"I needed personality," said Sorg, 55, who runs the beer and wine department of the store.

Then, during a night shift, he went to a nearby handicraft shop, brought a pair of bulging eyes and, when no one looked at them, placed them on top of the robot.

The eyes were a success with the executives of the global grocery company Ahold Delhaize, owner of the Giant and Stop & Shop supermarket chains. They are now a standard feature in the company's almost 500 robots in the United States.

The way this supermarket robot has its silly eyes touches a serious question: will robots with friendly faces and pretty names help people feel good about devices that are taking care of an increasing amount of human work? ?

Robots now work everywhere, from factories to living rooms. But the introduction of robots in public environments such as the grocery store is fueling new fears that humans will be expelled from their jobs. McKinsey, the consulting firm, says that supermarkets could immediately reduce "the set of working hours,quot; by up to 65% if they adopt all currently available automation technology.

"Margin pressure has made automation a requirement, not an option," McKinsey said in a report last year.

Retailers said their robot designs were not explicitly meant to calm the anguish over job losses. Still, companies of all sizes, from Carrefour in Spain to the Schnucks supermarket in St. Louis, are investing in tens of thousands of friendly robots that are rapidly changing human labor.

Most retail robots have enough human qualities to make them appear benign, but not too many to suggest that they are replacing humans completely.

"It's like Mary Poppins," said Peter Hancock, a professor at the University of Central Florida who studied the history of automation. "A spoonful of sugar causes the robots to fall."

Perhaps no other retailer is dealing so intensely with the sensitivities around automation like Walmart, the country's largest private employer, with approximately 1.5 million workers. The company spent many months working with Bossa Nova and researchers at Carnegie Mellon University to design a shelving scanning robot with which it expects both employees and customers to feel comfortable.

This robot was designed without a face because its developers did not want customers to think they could interact with the device. But many of the robots have names, which were given by store staff. Some also carry identification cards.

"We want the associates to have an attachment to him and we want to protect him," said Sarjoun Skaff, co-founder and chief technology officer of Bossa Nova. Walmart said it planned to deploy robots in 1,000 stores by the end of the year, compared to 350.

At the Walmart Supercenter in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, on the Pennsylvania border, employees called the WALL-E robot, an option inspired in part by the Pixar movie depicting a garbage collector robot on a desert planet.

The robot can work 365 days a year, scanning shelves with high resolution cameras that tabulate exhausted items. A short break between shifts is needed to recharge your batteries at a docking station.

WALL-E completes its route without the help of humans, except when it gets stuck on the carpet in the pharmacy section. When this happens, store manager Tom McGowan receives an alert on his phone, sometimes in the middle of the night. Then call the store to tell someone to release the robot.

McGowan said that he referred to WALL-E as him, but that other employees thought the robot was her.

"I will say," Where is he? "McGowan said." But they say, "Where is she?"

Tally, a robot that runs through the aisles of Giant Eagle grocery stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio, has digital cartoon eyes that flicker but do not perform any real function. A blue computer screen displays messages informing customers what the robot is doing: "Stock verification!"

Jeff Gee, co-founder of Simbe Robotics, the firm that developed Tally, said the eyes were intended to help customers feel comfortable with the device, particularly in areas of the country "where many people have never experienced robots in the wild before . "

Simbe is the abbreviation of being simulated. A spokeswoman said the company's mission was "to foster a harmonious relationship between robots and humans." One of Simbe's biggest financial sponsors is Venrock, a company founded as the venture capital arm of the Rockefeller family.

Some robots, technology companies say, mix seamlessly in stores. Walmart and the shopping centers operated by Simon Property Group are using autonomous floor scrubbers that have a steering wheel, a comfortable seat and even a cup holder, features that give the impression that these scrubbers are intended for humans that are installed for a long shift of Washing the floor with a coffee next to it. The debugger can be driven manually to establish the routes it will take through the store. Then, a worker only needs to touch a screen, and the device takes off alone. Around 80% of the time, there are no humans behind the wheel.

Before deploying the device in stores, Brain Corp, the San Diego firm that developed the device, tested customer reactions to a machine without a driver. Humans, the company learned, were not missed.

"The biggest reaction we had,quot; to the driverless machine, said Phil Duffy, vice president of product management at Brain Corp, "is not a reaction at all."

Retailers say that robots are good for their workers. Employees are released from mundane and sometimes injury-prone jobs, such as unloading delivery trucks, to focus on more satisfying tasks, such as helping customers.

At the Walmart Supercenter in Phillipsburg, some workers have put their personal touches on the automation that is changing their jobs.

The store's newly installed FAST unloader automatically classifies the boxes that arrive at the store and reduces the number of workers needed to empty a delivery truck from eight to four. The task now takes employees approximately two-thirds of the time they used to, jumping from the often suffocating confines of the backroom to spend time transporting inventory to the aisles and dealing with customers. Walmart says the new downloader has reduced backroom rotation.

The employees named the Grover downloader and placed a blue plush puppy on top like a kind of pet.

"It's the shape of the world," said Lori Vogelin, who works in the back room of Phillipsburg.

Automation has not yet reduced Walmart's overall workforce, but executives acknowledge that the number of store positions will eventually decrease due to attrition. The company says it was retraining many of its employees to work in its e-commerce and medical care businesses or even helping them prepare for jobs outside of Walmart.

"There will never be this great job loss cataclysm," said Hancock, a professor at the University of Central Florida. "It's going to be death for a thousand cuts or death for a thousand robots."

Throughout history, Hancock said, workers have attacked technologies when they feel threatened, such as the Luddites of the 19th century, who destroyed machinery in textile factories.

"If you press too much, too far, people transfer their anger to technology and rebel," he said.

Sorg, who has worked at Giant for 14 years, is not worried.

At first, I wasn't sure how their bosses would react to bulging eyes. But the robot developers at Badger Technologies loved them.

A spokeswoman for Badger said one of the supermarket executives said the robot reminded him of an employee named Marty, who was "tall, thin, reserved and not very emotional." Since then, the robot has been known as Marty.

While others might worry about robots that take jobs, Sorg said: "I haven't thought much about it. I'm fascinated by the whole thing." For Halloween, she dressed like Marty to go order candy with her grandchildren.

Last month, Stop & Shop celebrated Marty's first anniversary with a series of parties in its stores throughout the Northeast.

The company said the parties were partly an opportunity for Stop & Shop to explain to customers how robots are improving the cleanliness of their hallways.

Marty is equipped with sensors that detect spills and then activate an automatic announcement through the store speaker that invites employees to clean up the mess.

In the many "Marty parties,quot;, there were leaf cakes decorated with the robot's characteristic eyes and gift bags containing robots made of juice boxes and applesauce containers.

A senior customer in Newburgh, New York, gave the robot a can of WD-40 lubricant. In Queens and Long Island, children made cards, drew and composed poems for Marty.

"I wish you a happy first birthday," a young client wrote to the robot. "Have many more."